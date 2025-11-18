US, Finland, Canada Major ICE Pact to Offset Russia & China

The United States, Canada, and Finland have unveiled a major trilateral announcement on the new ICE Pact, a powerful collaboration aimed at transforming Arctic security, icebreaker development, and strategic operations in the polar region. It will help fend off the China and Russia threat.

The Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE) Pact is a trilateral agreement between Canada, Finland and the United States (US) to enhance our collective capabilities to produce world-class icebreaking vessels needed to assert our polar and Arctic sovereignty. With the second-largest icebreaking fleet in the world and shipyards experienced in building icebreakers, Canada’s expertise in Arctic and polar capabilities is essential to the success of the ICE Pact.

Through the ICE Pact, Canada, the U.S. and Finland will also work together on a joint workforce-development program to ensure that the workers building these vessels have the skills and training required. By jointly developing and producing world-class Arctic and polar icebreakers, we are laying the foundation for a competitive shipbuilding industry.

This increased cooperation will create thousands of good middle-class jobs, grow our economy, empower scientific research, and help uphold security and sovereignty in the Arctic.