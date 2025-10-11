Federal Taxpayers Spend Billions of Dollars in Healthcare for Illegal Migrants

Democrats have shut down the government and are letting their own voters get axed because they want federal taxpayers to fund Medicaid for illegal aliens.

Here is Chuck lying:

The Truth

When the Big Beautiful Bill was passed, Republicans closed a loophole that allowed states to pass the cost of illegal immigrant health care onto federal taxpayers.

The BBB closed the pipeline and that’s what Democrats want reversed.

California built their budget around the money they pilfered from federal taxpayers. In 2023, the state budgeted $3.9 billion for health care for illegal immigrants through its Medicaid program. Washington reimburses 60-70% of all qualifying Medicaid expenses, federal taxpayers ended up subsidizing the vast majority of those costs.

The same year, California raised its provider taxes—fees on hospitals and nursing homes—by more than triple. Those taxes were immediately returned to the providers in the form of higher reimbursements. It looked as if it was billions in new Medicaid spending.

Other blue states do the same.

These programs are funded through the same federal reimbursement structure. As a result Joe the truck driver from Texas and Sue the waitress in Missouri gets to pay for California, New York, Illinois and other states’ illegal aliens.

Townhall, which uncovered much of this research, reported that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) found at least 5 million people who are not eligible remain enrolled in Medicaid rolls nationwide. That includes all the corruption and it costs the taxpayers about $30 billion annually.

Over the past decade, total improper payments have exceeded $1.1 trillion. A Wall Street Journal review found that between 2019 and 2021 alone, insurers collected at least $4.3 billion in duplicate payments for individuals enrolled in multiple states at the same time.

The Big Beautiful Bill attempts to fix abuses by requiring strict enrollment integrity standards and banning disguised fund requests.

Democrats don’t care that the country is in serious financial trouble.

The battle boils down to whether or not Medicaid should fund people here illegally, nothing else. Everything else is a shiny object Democrats throw up.

If Democrats don’t win this loophole back, their hospitals and providers who were heavily funded through disguised funds to illegal alien Medicaid recipients could go bust.

Medicaid is for low-income Americans, not foreigners who come illegally. The budget is a monstrous $800 billion a year and this 15% savings is a good start in cutting it.

ABC News is trying to throw shade on the issue.

ABC News reported:

A study by researchers from Emory University and the University of California, San Francisco, analyzed 2022 data from 41 states and the District of Columbia, finding Emergency Medicaid spending for undocumented immigrants totaled $3.2 billion out of $806 billion nationwide. This coverage, mandated by the 1986 Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, is limited to acute, life-threatening conditions like labor and delivery or severe injuries, with variations by state such as up to 0.9% in Texas and Florida. Published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the findings occur amid 2025 budget negotiations and partisan discussions on immigration and fiscal policy.

The fake news outlet left out what the researchers put at the end, which is:

The authors added that the study has limitations, including that 11 states did not report emergency Medicaid spending, and that the analysis did not account for other public spending on undocumented immigrants.

They also focused on direct payments. They don’t count funds given to the state, that funds healthcare that includes illegal immigrants.

The fight is over federal Obama care Medicaid not state