Scott Jennings Shuts Down Rep Strickland’s Shutdown Falsity

Scott Jennings called out a Democrat Congresswoman lying on the nightly CNN panel. She falsely claimed that the shutdown was all the fault of the GOP. Democrat Rep Marilyn Strickland gets called out by Scott Jennings for lying about who is responsible for the government shutdown. It was only supposed to be enough money to cover current expenses for seven weeks and the Democrats tacked their $1.5 trillion wishlist on it, which included Medicaid for illegal aliens.

“Any shutdown that we have is 100% on the GOP. They fully own this,” declared Strickland.

Scott Jennings asked, “Who’s voting against the continuing resolution in the Senate right now?”

Strickland thinks having control of the House, Senate, and White House means the shutdown is the GOP’s fault.

Jennings responded, “So basically, she won’t say it. The Democratic Party is refusing to vote for a continuing resolution in the Senate that they voted for 13 times when Joe Biden was the president. You asked how long this is going to go on? You go on cnn.com right now, and you can read an article where a democratic advisor said, quote, this will keep going until planes start falling out of the sky. [That’s the] party we’re dealing with. “