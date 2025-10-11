Portland Mayor Removes Protective Barrier Around ICE Facility

The Portland mayor removed the safety perimeter around the ICE facility this week. The Feds asked them to maintain it and the mayor and city council refused.

Fox News reported that Portland Mayor Keith Wilson ordered the removal of police tape near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility this week, according to Oregon Live.

The City of Portland message from U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott Bradford stated, in part, that “all federal officers must be able to come and go from the ICE office without harassment or hindrance” and that “Portland must create a perimeter around the ICE office.” He specified that this “perimeter must be at least as large as the perimeter state and local police set up today for the Secretary’s visit.”

The city also indicated that in a message to General Counsel for DHS James Percival, Mayor Wilson noted, in part, “You have requested that federal officers be able to ingress and egress from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility without hindrance. The Mayor and our local public safety professionals will continue to evaluate the situation on the ground, and they will continue to make public order decisions based on what they believe will be in the best interest of Portland and our community.”

President Trump still doesn’t have court permission to send the National Guard and Portland seems intent of endangering and obstructing ICE.

The Antifa anarcho-communist terrorists are out every night raising hell. In Portland, the officials are part of the criminal network. Maybe they are even paid by them under the table.