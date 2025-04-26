Liberty or Lies/Theft/Rape/Murder

In my last article, Perverted vs. Productive Leaders, I tried to tactfully point out that some people and parties hypocritically perpetrate or support lies, theft, rape, and murder. I also pointed out that perverted leaders often attack free speech, defense rights, and Christian values.

Now it’s time to be more direct and specific. Those who commit or condone deception, theft, rape, and murder are, in the words of Christ, “serpents and vipers” who may not escape the damnation of hell. Concerning those who target children, Jesus said that it is better that a “millstone were hanged” about their necks, and that they were cast into the sea.

Those who commit or condone such atrocities are some of the worst criminals and villains of all time. Based on their own words and actions, who can be identified? Certainly, it includes those who steal, rape, and kill. It also includes those who support and protect them, including some members of Congress and the Supreme Court. Also included are some judges, governors, corrupt leaders, and many voters who support and condone a sickening level of violence, suffering, and tyranny.

Anyone unaware or doubtful of the reality just identified can quickly come up to speed and learn the truth here, here, here, and here.

The forces of evil try to destroy those who stand in their way. They have killed many religious and political leaders. They killed Abraham Lincoln. They tried and failed to kill Ronald Reagan. They tried character assassination on Donald Trump. When that didn’t work, they tried actual assassination, several times. We have all witnessed Trump’s most defining characteristic, courage in the face of evil.

Right now, President Trump is fighting for the life and prosperity of every law-abiding American. He is fighting the most horrific and powerful enemies in human history. He is one of the leaders in the epic war between good and evil that has been prophesied for ages. Like George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and all great leaders, Trump is not flawless, but he was saved so that he could help save us.

Whether you believe in the Bible or not, about 2000 years ago the apostle Paul predicted current circumstances when he declared:

But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come: For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power. And from such people turn away! (NKJV, 2 Timothy 3:1-5)

Whether you believe in the Bible or not, John the Revelator symbolically depicted an epic war between good and evil in the last days that includes the following:

NKJV Revelation 12 ꟷ A great dragon deceives the world and makes war against those who keep the commandments of God and have a testimony of Christ.

NKJV Revelation 13 ꟷ Symbolic beasts make war with the saints, restrict free enterprise, and murder multitudes.

NKJV Revelation 17 ꟷ The Mother of Harlots and Abominations fornicates, steals, and makes war with the Lamb, and those who follow him.

NKJV Revelation 18 ꟷ The judgment and fall of Babylon, the Devil’s Dominion.

[Excerpts from first 5 verses of 18] After these things I saw another angel coming down from heaven, having great authority, and the earth was illuminated with his glory. And he cried mightily with a loud voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen … And I heard another voice from heaven saying, Come out of her, my people, lest you share in her sins, and lest you receive of her plagues, For her sins have reached to heaven, and God has remembered her iniquities. (NKJV, Revelation 18:1-5)

NKJV Revelation 19 ꟷ The King of Kings defeats the wicked leaders and armies of evil.

The long-prophesied end-of-times war between Christ and Lucifer is happening now. In this final war between good and evil, Christ—and those who follow him—fight for truth, freedom, prosperity, and families. Lucifer—and those who follow him—are willing to lie, steal, rape, and murder for power.

We know how the war ends, but many precious lives and souls are being lost along the way. Along with Thomas Jefferson, “I have sworn upon the altar of God, eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man.”

Now is the time to stand with Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Trump, Vance, Musk, and the Lord of Truth and Freedom. The line between good and evil is perfectly clear. The question is, which side are you on?

© Copyright 2025 Gene Van Shaar

Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying, teaching, and writing about freedom, faith, and family. Many of his posts, articles, and chapters are available via https://x.com/genevanshaar and https://genevanshaar.substack.com.

