FinCen Alert: Crackdown on Illegal Aliens’ Remittances

Remittances are the heartbeat of illegal immigration. It’s the yearning for the USD to send home or to other foreign nations, too often, illegally. It’s the lifeblood of the dirty dealers, especially money launderers, and traffickers. The economies of countries like Mexico are propped up substantially by people coming illegally, including cartels. The money can be sent out of the US without detection. It’s not only Mexico, Somalia is another. It truth, it is a worldwide scheme.

This effort cripples some economies using illegal immigration to bolster their failed economies.

Suspicious transactions of $2,000 or more will be flagged. We’ll see creative efforts to circumvent it.

The Treasury’s alert might get some to self-deport.

The Story

The US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued an alert on Friday. It called on money services businesses (MSBs) to heighten scrutiny of cross-border funds transfers involving individuals without legal status in the country.

FinCEN said the alert is part of a broader push by the US Treasury to stop individuals without legal status from exploiting the country’s financial system. The agency warned that some of these individuals attempt to move funds obtained through illegal activity, including shifting the money across borders to avoid detection.

“FinCEN is issuing this Alert as part of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s effort to prevent the exploitation of the U.S. financial system by illegal aliens seeking to move illicitly obtained funds, including by moving those funds across the border,” it said in a written alert issued.

The agency said the effort aligns with Executive Order 14159. The order states that illegal aliens “present significant threats to national security and public safety.” It stresses the need to “dismantle cross-border human smuggling and trafficking networks.”