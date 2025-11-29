Lauren Southern: This Is Not Real Life

This video by Lauren Southern is shocking, stunning and filled with truth. She has come to believe in almost nothing on the Internet, calling it an “online theater.” It has “reshaped reality,” she says, and it is not real life.

Lots of good points to consider, but she has been through a lot most of us will never experience.

Miss Southern was hounded by the Canadian feds for years over the Tenet Media case which was a non-case. Subtle threats and entreaties from the Canadian feds to become one of their mouthpieces or spies.

She has a new book, This Is Not Real Life, in which she touches upon how she blew up her life. Southern was surrounded by controversy, and labeled alt-right and a Nazi without any evidence.

This clip is interesting from start to finish.

Currently, people are posting all the fake or foreign accounts on X now that they have a program that links the country of origin to the account. However, they barely touch the surface. Opinions can turn into manipulation, whether it be from the left or right.

Southern believes all media is a victim of clicks and clickbait. The rushed news can’t possibly cover the topics properly. That is most often true.

The stories covering the Ukraine and Russia peace deal are a perfect example. You can’t get a good handle on what they are agreeing to or not agreeing to. At this point, with the Zelensky administration under intense fire, Putin said he has no one to negotiate with because Zelensky is compromised and hasn’t been elected since his term was last up.

Then you get into the various social media outlets and it’s impossible to find very many people who are consistent and look for facts.

When people make illogical assumptions or pronouncements, many now trust them because we’ve been made to distrust everyone and we look for the real truth out in the ether. Common sense is somewhere in the wind.

How many online hate and just want us to hate one another? We need to keep our senses about us.