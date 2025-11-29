Tucker & Piers Enrage Some People

It isn’t hate or racism to call out the problems of terrorist or rape cultures, but gasbags and virtue signallers don’t seem to understand that. Some populations with unlike values should not be massively imported to a civilized country in the West, or if they are, they must be vetted.

That takes me to The Carlson-Morgan interview.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Tucker said he didn’t know Tommy Robinson. However, he knows Tommy Robinson.

Tucker knows Tommy Robinson well.

Tucker has managed to tick off Katie Hopkins.

The BBC reports:

A rape offence is reported every hour in London, according to data obtained by the BBC.

More than 8,800 rape incidents were reported to the Metropolitan Police in 2023 – an average of 24 a day.

Charities have called the findings “horrifying” but say the true extent of sexual offending will be far higher.

There are 11,000 other sexual assaults. They are raping men, women, babies, and children. Only 2% end up in conviction.

London reportedly has rape gangs. They deny new immigrants are responsible.

Tommy Robinson responds:

Statista shows the increase but only from 2015. Prior to that, the London government says they don’t keep that information.

The London Government Rape Review only reviewed 17% of rapes. They found blacks [African?] were overrepresented in the population. White males committed most rapes but were underrepresented.

Census.UK does not keep records of early statistics on rapes. However, in the rape review chart below, they say the rapes in 2018 were 140% higher than in 2011.

The chart does suggest the increase in rapes coincides with illegal immigration:

 

Concerns about importing RADICAL Islam is not an opp. Have you seen the streets of New York City lately?

Piers was asked to address the benefits of immigration and he said the food is much better.

