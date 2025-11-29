Tucker & Piers Enrage Some People

It isn’t hate or racism to call out the problems of terrorist or rape cultures, but gasbags and virtue signallers don’t seem to understand that. Some populations with unlike values should not be massively imported to a civilized country in the West, or if they are, they must be vetted.

That takes me to The Carlson-Morgan interview.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Tucker said he didn’t know Tommy Robinson. However, he knows Tommy Robinson.

I remember Carlson praising Tommy Robinson when interviewing him. Now Tucker has amnesia? Why? I unfollowed @TuckerCarlson ages ago as I was concerned about his views on Israel. Morgan is simply a trashy grifter who sells his soul to whoever is in power. What a repulsive… pic.twitter.com/u6luQRJGO3 — Ana (@TellingDrama) November 28, 2025

Tucker knows Tommy Robinson well.

Piers Morgan SMEARS Tommy Robinson as a ‘fraud’ to Tucker Carlson — the biggest fraud on the internet Tucker suddenly pretends he doesn’t even know who @TRobinsonNewEra is… despite praising and defending him for years. The receipts don’t lie. https://t.co/LUukKKteWt pic.twitter.com/UoIS6Ri0AT — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 28, 2025

Tucker has managed to tick off Katie Hopkins.

Darling @TuckerCarlson We go way back. We were together before most were born. Back when I had sturdy llllesbian hair. But might I ask you to stop being a massive spunktrumpet? Thank you. KH pic.twitter.com/Vytxqq7t5k — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) November 29, 2025

The BBC reports:

A rape offence is reported every hour in London, according to data obtained by the BBC.

More than 8,800 rape incidents were reported to the Metropolitan Police in 2023 – an average of 24 a day.

Charities have called the findings “horrifying” but say the true extent of sexual offending will be far higher.

There are 11,000 other sexual assaults. They are raping men, women, babies, and children. Only 2% end up in conviction.

London reportedly has rape gangs. They deny new immigrants are responsible.

Tommy Robinson responds:

So @TuckerCarlson has declared London “totally safe” and that “Pakistanis are super nice”. Literally a rape an hour reported in England’s capital, as the Pakistani mayor pretends he doesn’t know what a “grooming gang” is. You know Tucker? “Grooming gang” is PC for Pakistani… pic.twitter.com/bMVTIezHdb — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) November 28, 2025

Statista shows the increase but only from 2015. Prior to that, the London government says they don’t keep that information.

The London Government Rape Review only reviewed 17% of rapes. They found blacks [African?] were overrepresented in the population. White males committed most rapes but were underrepresented.

Census.UK does not keep records of early statistics on rapes. However, in the rape review chart below, they say the rapes in 2018 were 140% higher than in 2011.

The chart does suggest the increase in rapes coincides with illegal immigration:

Concerns about importing RADICAL Islam is not an opp. Have you seen the streets of New York City lately?

Tucker thinks opposition to Islam is “an opp”. No, it’s genuine.

We really don’t want them in the USA or Europe. Piers Morgan and Tucker are both imbeciIes on this issue. pic.twitter.com/QcEDmPs0yG — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) November 28, 2025

Piers was asked to address the benefits of immigration and he said the food is much better.