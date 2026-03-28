Finland Convicts Former Minister for Defending the Bible in 2004

The Finnish Supreme Court charged Swedish MP Päivi Räsänen, who was leader of the Christian Democrats and a former minister of the interior, for having written and published a pamphlet in 2004 that argued that changing the Lutheran Church’s position on homosexuality contradicted God’s will. She was found guilty, not for the Bible verse per se, but for “insult.” [hate speech]

Räsänen was convicted for calling homosexuality a “psychosexual development disorder” and “deviation,” deemed derogatory. That sounds like a medical viewpoint. She was acquitted for tweeting the Bible verse.

The former Parliamentarian was found guilty of “agitation against a population group” for the 2004 pamphlet on homosexuality. She was fined about €1,800 while being acquitted in a separate case involving a Bible quote tweet.

Nonetheless, she was convicted of writing a pamphlet defending the Bible.

“I am shocked and profoundly disappointed that the court has failed to recognize my basic human right to freedom of expression. I stand by the teachings of my Christian faith, and will continue to defend my and every person’s right to share their convictions in the public square.” – stated Päivi Räsänen after receiving the judgment.

The pamphlet was put out 22 years ago!!! They are attacking her for something she wrote 22 years ago because of something she wrote in 2019. The Alliance for Defending Freedom International wrote:

Räsänen was previously acquitted unanimously by two lower courts on all charges.

The long-serving parliamentarian and former minister of the interior has been convicted for “hate speech” under a section of the Finnish criminal code titled “war crimes and crimes against humanity.” The medical doctor and grandmother of twelve was tried in early 2022 and again in 2023 for expressing her beliefs in a 2019 tweet that included a Bible verse, as well as in a 2019 radio debate and a 2004 church booklet.

After the prosecutor appealed for the second time, the Supreme Court, which heard the case in October 2025, has now ruled on two of the three original charges: concerning the tweet and the church booklet. The Supreme Court was not asked to rule on the radio debate, as the prosecution did not appeal it, so Räsänen’s acquittal for the debate stands.

She can appeal to the EU Court of Human Rights.

These are globalists for you.

According to US Assistant Secretary of State Riley Barnes, “Holding Christian beliefs isn’t a crime. Finland’s ‘hate speech’ conviction was for defending the Bible. It shows the tragic state of religious freedom in the West.

“The United States stands opposed to these ideological attacks against the Christian faith,” says Barnes. Alliance Defending Freedom called it a ‘modern-day heresy trial.’ The high-profile trial received significant global attention, particularly after the prosecution attacked core Christian teachings and cross-examined Räsänen and the bishop on their theology.”

No matter how the rulers try to get around it, it is an attack on Christianity.

https://x.com/Watchdog_MP/status/2037200516300628446?s=20

Canada is doing something similar.

The majority of Canadian MPs have voted to pass a Liberal bill that will allow the criminalization of religious expression and belief when quoting parts of the Bible, including those about homosexuality and gender.

MPs from the Liberal Party and the Bloc Québécois, in a 186–137 vote, passed Bill C-9, known as the “Combating Hate Act.” Conservative, NDP, and Green Party MPs voted against the bill in a rare show of unity among the parties that usually oppose each other.

I haven’t read the bill, but LifeSite News says it criminalizes quoting Bible passages. They believe it will put Christians through a whole new level of hostility.

Opinion

Another problem not mentioned is that it’s not just LGBs. They have added all these bizarre TQIAx+++, who are often mentally ill. They want to force everyone to accept this as normal. As a result, people who are mentally ill won’t get help. Those who sleep around with anyone or anything will be normalized, and moral standards disappear.