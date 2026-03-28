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Islam in Red State America

By
M Dowling
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0
52

The Daily Caller publicized an Islamic housing development in Texas that was of grave concern to residents. The outlet got action, but it’s only a good start. The housing development was canceled for now, but it’s not the only problem. Texas, like Florida, New York, Utah, South Carolina, and North Carolina, is experiencing a similar threat.

Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote, In early February 2026, residents raised concerns about a foreign-based development company’s plan to purchase thousands of acres near Kaufman, Texas. The developers’ plan to create a “sustainable city” capable of housing as many as 20,000 foreign nationals alarmed the surrounding communities.
On February 9, 2026, Attorney General Paxton announced his office’s investigation into the potentially unlawful “sharia city” development in Kaufman County.

Congressman Lance Gooden has now confirmed that the developers decided to end their proposed plans in Kaufman County.

“Because of the risks posed by the infiltration of sharia law into Texas, my office will work tirelessly to end any illegal scheme that seeks to subvert the Constitution and disrupt the American way of life,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I am glad to see that the developers of this ‘sharia city’ in Kaufman County have ceased their operations following my office’s investigation. My office will continue to investigate any potential threat to the safety and well-being of Texans.

Barack Obama said the United States was a Muslim country. Maybe he was looking to the future, and the potential of chain migration.

We already have a Sharia City in Plano.

North Carolina

South Carolina

Florida

Utah, Little Somalia

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