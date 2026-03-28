Islam in Red State America

The Daily Caller publicized an Islamic housing development in Texas that was of grave concern to residents. The outlet got action, but it’s only a good start. The housing development was canceled for now, but it’s not the only problem. Texas, like Florida, New York, Utah, South Carolina, and North Carolina, is experiencing a similar threat.

Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote, In early February 2026, residents raised concerns about a foreign-based development company’s plan to purchase thousands of acres near Kaufman, Texas. The developers’ plan to create a “sustainable city” capable of housing as many as 20,000 foreign nationals alarmed the surrounding communities.

On February 9, 2026, Attorney General Paxton announced his office’s investigation into the potentially unlawful “sharia city” development in Kaufman County.

Congressman Lance Gooden has now confirmed that the developers decided to end their proposed plans in Kaufman County.

“Because of the risks posed by the infiltration of sharia law into Texas, my office will work tirelessly to end any illegal scheme that seeks to subvert the Constitution and disrupt the American way of life,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I am glad to see that the developers of this ‘sharia city’ in Kaufman County have ceased their operations following my office’s investigation. My office will continue to investigate any potential threat to the safety and well-being of Texans.”

Barack Obama said the United States was a Muslim country. Maybe he was looking to the future, and the potential of chain migration.

We already have a Sharia City in Plano.

🚨ALERT TEXAS: A De Facto Sharia City Is Already Functioning in Plano. One of my personal heroes, Texas Rep. Keith Self, just dropped a nuclear truth bomb on the House floor and put Plano, Texas, on notice: “Sharia is alive and well and operating in Plano, Texas right now — as… https://t.co/9sKSWz4qPR pic.twitter.com/r3I6RpBJtt — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 27, 2026

🚨TEXAS PANDERING TO ISLAM (AGAIN) Oh looksie here… Mayor Steve Babick, his daughter, Commissioner Andy Summerman, the Chief of Police and other local officials in Carrollton just attended another lavish Iftar at Madinah Masjid. Smiling, taking selfies, begging for votes, and… https://t.co/oTqJTw5pgr pic.twitter.com/wZIeZcxndK — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 18, 2026

North Carolina

🚨 RED STATE CAPITULATES: NORTH CAROLINA OFFICIALLY SURRENDERS TO ISLAMIZATION AND FULLY JOINS THE RED-GREEN AXIS North Carolina, ONCE a rock-solid red stronghold, is GONE. Under Democrat Governor Josh Stein, the state just rubber-stamped an official Ramadan 2026 proclamation,… pic.twitter.com/d3Vig1dhWP — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 18, 2026

South Carolina

🚨RED STATE ALERT: ISLAMIZATION OF SOUTH CAROLINA This is what dangerous “tolerance” and one-way multiculturalism look like in America. While we’re told to celebrate “diversity,” a self-contained Islamic enclave called Holy Islamville, SC – right in the heart of deep-red South… pic.twitter.com/gczlSz6Fgj — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 25, 2026

Florida

🚨RED STATE FLORIDA ALERT 🚨 Florida Is Funding Its Own Islamization – Tampa Marketed as ‘70% Arab’ in Arabic Recruitment Video This Arabic-language recruitment video – translated and subtitled by RAIR Foundation USA – openly instructs Muslims how to relocate to Tampa and live… https://t.co/OMJxzG7mgh pic.twitter.com/IUg3vBJJSn — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 28, 2026

Utah, Little Somalia

🚨 Allahu Akbar Utah… Salt Lake City’s Democrat dhimmi mayor Erin Mendenhall in full Sharia hijab – the red-green alliance is hard at work DESTROYING America from within. What is happening to Utah!? See full article: https://t.co/EM5B9I5AgX https://t.co/xWpl8UAcBP pic.twitter.com/MfzFFKCeiw — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) March 22, 2026