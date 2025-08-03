Fired BLS Labor Stats Boss Exaggerated Biden’s Jobs by 818,000

President Trump believes that the Biden appointee, who is responsible for the job reports, Erika McEntarfer, “rigged” them to make Republicans, including him, look bad. He fired her. There are obviously moles in the BLS and have been for some time. She needed to go.

“In my opinion,” Trump wrote, “today’s Jobs Numbers were RIGGED in order to make the Republicans, and ME, look bad — Just like when they had three great days around the 2024 Presidential Election, and then, those numbers were “taken away” on November 15, 2024, right after the Election, when the Jobs Numbers were massively revised DOWNWARD, making a correction of over 818,000 Jobs — A TOTAL SCAM. Jerome “Too Late” Powell is no better! But, the good news is, our Country is doing GREAT!”

Time will tell. The numbers have been off by a lot for a while. If nothing else, McEntarfer botched previous reports.

In 2024, the BLS announced that there were actually 818,000 fewer jobs added to the economy during the 12 months ending in March than what it initially reported, marking the largest downward revision of its kind since 2009. It was McEntarfer’s responsibility.

In other words, job growth was about 28% less than what was initially reported.

She wasn’t doing a good job, and was confirmed by the Uniparty in an 86-8 vote. Yet, Trump can’t get most of his nominees through.

The appointee is a Democrat Partisan.

NEW: FEC records show “biased” Erika L. McEntarfer, the Commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Trump just fired for allegedly cooking down his jobs numbers showing just 106,00 new jobs added over past three months, gave $100 to the DCCC and another $100 to Swing Left pic.twitter.com/9HrWmG9wjG — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 1, 2025

The administration is firing government workers and deporting foreigners so this isn’t necessarily a surprise if accurate.

What’s missed in the jobs report is that the jobs lost are foreign-born and government workers, while native-born workers continue to make exceptional gains & real wage growth under Trump. pic.twitter.com/qNvWXTj82W — Robert Barnes (@barnes_law) August 1, 2025

Jobs numbers are long-since unreliable.