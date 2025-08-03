The HPSCI Shredded the Obama-Led Brennan ICA; No shortage of Crimes

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Rick Crawford (AR-01) released a statement in response to the declassification and release of the 2017 HPSCI Majority staff report. It exposes an unprecedented level of truth about the politically-driven Obama-era Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA). The ICA falsely legitimized and fueled the Russia collusion hoax against President Trump and the American people.

He called it the final nail in the coffin of the Russia hoax. It perpetrated the “greatest political fraud on the American people. The Product didn’t follow basic standards.

In a series of tweets, investigative reporter Paul Sperry explained that this is more than Hillary’s dirty trick. The FBI and CIA weaponized it against their political opponent. The HPSCI shredded Brennan’s ICA ordered by Obama. Andrew McCabe gagged FBI employees associated with the dossier.

This wasn’t just Hillary’s dirty campaign trick, it was much more. It was the Obama WH deploying the FBI + CIA to weaponize her dirty trick against their political opponent–a presidential nominee–and then an incoming administration. This makes Watergate look like child’s play.

The 46-page HPSCI report shredding Brennan’s dossier-backed ICA ordered by Obama was so devastating, so damning, that the CIA aggressively obstructed committee investigators, even sabotaging their computers and possibly spying on staffers. HPSCI is weighing referrals.

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe blocked House Intel Committee investigators from interviewing the FBI analysts who supported Brennan’s “fusion cell” and his drafters of the ICA. At least 30 FBI employees associated with the dossier were gagged from speaking to staff.

Brennan and his apparatchiks are men of very low character.

Why did Obama cut the video feed from the Situation Room that normally goes out to NSC offices every time he met with Brennan, Monaco and Rice over Russiagate? And why did he shut most of the IC out of such key deliberations on a supposed nat’l security emergency?… Sperry wrote on X.

The NDA’s are unenforceable. Baugh v Novak held that any NDA agreement cannot be upheld if it suppress evidence of wrongdoing, or undermines public policy. The NDA by Brennan itself could constitute obstruction of justice under Federal Law 18 U.S.C. § 1512. Stack charges. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 3, 2025

Wow. “Contact with Russia.” And remember the time Trump’s spouse took a $500,000 check from a Moscow bank and met with Putin while he was in office? Oh, wait, that was Hillary…https://t.co/L9MlQYyvVq https://t.co/HIST71BwrF — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) August 2, 2025