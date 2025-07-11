Fired DoJ Lawyer Who Mishandled Abrego’s Case Files a Complaint

Erez Reuveni is the former DoJ immigration lawyer who came to the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case completely unprepared. He was so unprepared, one must assume it could have been done deliberately. Reuveni told the judge he didn’t know why he was there or what Garcia had done. He wasn’t prepared with the information from the two previous Garcia cases before the court in which the judges had agreed that Abrego was MS-13. He informed the judge the Abrego shouldn’t have been deported.

Erez Reuveni has now put in a complaint against Emil Bove, a ranking member of the DOJ. Rueveni told government attorneys on March 14 that the department may end up ignoring court orders. Reuveni was fired in April after his extremely poor performance in the Garcia case.

“May” as in hasn’t done so.

The Justice Department pushed back Thursday against Reuveni who is now calling himself a leaker. He alleges that senior officials instructed attorneys to disregard federal court orders. The DoJ called him a “disgruntled” ex-staffer engaged in a politically timed smear campaign against President Donald Trump’s federal appeals court nominee Emil Bove.

“As Mr. Bove testified and as the Department has made clear, there was no court order to defy, as we successfully argued to the D.C. Circuit when they stayed Judge Boasberg’s lawless order. And no one was ever asked to defy a court order,” Bondi added.

““We support legitimate whistleblowers, but this disgruntled employee is not a whistleblower. He’s a leaker asserting false claims seeking five minutes of fame, conveniently timed just before a confirmation hearing and a committee vote,” Bondi posted to X. …”

I stand fully behind Mr. Bove and the Department’s actions. We don’t defy court orders. No one was ever asked to defy a court order—because there was no court order to defy. This disgruntled former employee is not a whistleblower; he’s spreading falsehoods after being fired for… https://t.co/RxU3zpmmXO — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) July 10, 2025

Summary of The Washington Examiner Report

As evidence Reuveni is using an email exchange that was obviously a joke, gallows humor, sarcasm, about defying the law. It was a joke and he knew it. However, they should be more careful about the emails they send.

The statements came in response to a New York Times report that featured Reuveni’s first public comments since he filed a 27-page whistleblower complaint last month. In it, Reuveni alleged that senior DOJ official Bove told attorneys during a March 14 meeting that “the planes needed to take off no matter what,” even if it meant telling a court, “F*** you.”

Bove, the principal associate deputy attorney general at the DOJ who is now Trump’s nominee to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, has denied the claim under oath, stating at his Senate confirmation hearing last month that Reuveni’s own account showed the department planned to follow court orders.

“Even if that account is taken at face value,” Bove testified, “the whistleblower acknowledges that he left the meeting … with the understanding that, of course, the department would advise clients to abide by court orders.”

He added that Reuveni signed a legal brief weeks later confirming the DOJ’s compliance in one of the disputed cases.

A new lawsuit filed Thursday by American Oversight, a far-left progressive watchdog (activist lawfare) group seeking to force the release of internal records related to Bove’s conduct.

They have been after Bove for a while. They frequently sue Republicans

Reuveni’s complaint has been backed by outside groups such as the Government Accountability Project, another far-left lawfare group. They have received over $1.4 million from George Soros’s Open Society Foundations and more than $13 million from the Fund for Constitutional Government, another activist group.