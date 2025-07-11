Mamdani Will Stop Police from Going to Domestic Violence Events

Mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani wants to stop police from going to domestic violence incidents. The hardcore communist, who calls himself a Democratic Socialist, wants to send social workers instead.

That has failed everywhere it was tried.

Last year, the NYPD answered tens of thousands of domestic violence episodes and Mamdani said in 2020 that he wants that to be zero. He wants to send social workers.

Mamdani appeared on the Immigrantly podcast and argued that it’s inappropriate to send cops to respond to domestic violence incidents. “If somebody is jaywalking, if somebody is surviving, going through domestic violence—there are so many different, different situations that would be far better handled by people trained to deal with those specific situations, as opposed to an individual with a gun,” he said.

He wants people to believe the police cause violence.

NEW from me Zohran Mamdani has said he would not send the NYPD to deal with cases of domestic violence “If somebody is jaywalking, if somebody is surviving, going through domestic violence—there are so many different, different situations that would be far better handled by… pic.twitter.com/Q6gmPSvss5 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 10, 2025

Actually, police are trained for that and they are trained to respond if the violent man or woman tries to hurt or kill someone.

Former NYPD homicide detective Pete Panuccio called that position “absolutely insane,” saying, “Homicide rates will increase, women will be pulverized.”

Mamdani’s mayoral platform calls to replace police with “crisis responders” in “mental health” cases. He did not define the cases. When Free Beacon asked his campaign if he would keep police from responding to domestic violence complaints, they did not respond.

That’s your answer.

He wants to eliminate police, ICE and prisons, creating complete anarchy to make way for communism.

Mamdani’s view of the police appears to be that they are evil. He calls them racist, anti-queer, and violent (“a major threat to public safety”), often framing officers as oppressors rather than public servants. pic.twitter.com/PSIu6pF2M7 — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) July 10, 2025

Here’s crazy daddy Mamdani.

Zohran Mamdani’s father believes: ▪️The Allies and Nazis had the same goal

▪️Abraham Lincoln was Hitler’s inspiration

▪️White people are the oppressors, America is the root of all evil

▪️BLM is the resistance Blah blah blah. Another wealthy leftist who hates America. Now we… pic.twitter.com/jbRFVjov38 — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 5, 2025

He hates Jews. I don’t think Mamdani should be required to visit Israel, but he does hate Jews.