Judge Blocks ICE from Raids of Spanish Speakers in LA (Which Most Cartel Members Are)

Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong, a Biden appointee, just ruled that ICE cannot do Home Depot raids anymore across LA.

Bill Melugin has learned that LA federal judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong, a Biden appointee, has written a tentative decision. In it, she sides with the ACLU and plaintiffs over the Trump administration. It will potentially block DHS from carrying out arrests at Home Depots, car washes, et cetera in the LA area.

Sources who have reviewed Judge Frimpong’s tentative decision. They tell Fox News that her order will block ICE and Border Patrol from relying on race, Spanish speaking, location, and type of work when making immigration arrests.

That’s nuts since most of the people pouring in illegally, especially cartels, speak Spanish. She has to know that she’s halting the arrests of cartels criminals.

Additionally, DHS will be blocked from conducting stops of suspected illegal immigrants. She made an exception if an agent has a reasonable suspicion that there is a violation of immigration law. The ACLU and a handful of plaintiffs sued the Trump administration, alleging they were doing “deportation dragnets” in LA by making mass arrests that were based only on skin color and race.

The Trump administration DOJ denies this. They say all arrests are in accordance with the law and are based on the totality of the circumstances, including surveillance, intelligence, and locations where illegal immigrants are known to work or be hired.

Judge Frimpong said in court today that her tentative decision is not final. She expects to make her final ruling tomorrow.

It’s not looking good for the administration.

It’s insane. Democrats will do anything to protect foreign criminals.