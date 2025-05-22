Harvard University Has Become “More of a Police Organization”

“Diversity at Harvard is superficial and merely skin and gonads deep, as everyone looks different, but thinks alike.” ~ Omar Sutan Haque

Harvard whistleblower Omar Sultan Haque, M.D., Ph.D, is a Harvard researcher. He revealed what we all know. Harvard has become a totalitarian organization of radical leftists. The Supreme Court ruling and the Trump administration anti-DEI policies have not deterred them at all. The university has continued to discriminate in admissions and faculty hiring, and, most of all, in seeking the truth.

“It’s a totally corrupted institution,” he said.

Christopher Rufo interviewed Haque and it’s posted on the City Journal website.

Interviewer: “In your observation, has Harvard continue to engage in discriminatory, admissions, and hiring?”

Haque: “Yes, of course! There is endless evidence at Harvard in student admissions and faculty, and staff hiring, that people are, in fact, sorted via a left-wing segregation filter: competing primarily against others of the same race and sometimes gender.

One colleague at Harvard law school, who served for years on the admissions committee flat out, admitted this to me recently.

That is why Harvard tries to cover its tracks and hide admission, data, and post admissions performance metrics the predictably result from separate and unequal admission standards. The eye popping data and biases against Asians and whites and admissions have already been exposed.

A corporation with identical racist practices would have been sued out of existence decades ago; why the exception for a wealthy university? The data on faculty and staff, hiring and promotions revealed even more obvious evidence of discrimination. Just examine where the people in the same positions are similarly accomplished. No need to call Sherlock Holmes.”

“The historic levels of grade inflation on campus also match levels of denial, insularity, truth-inflation, and ideological capture.”

When asked if he still considered Harvard a university in the proper sense of the word, he responded:

“Outside of fields where people use equations, Harvard is a non-sectarian university only in name. It has been captured and subverted: from syllabi to exams, from admissions to graduation, from hiring to promotion. Harvard remains in denial of its own radicalism. It sneers and looks down on most of America and on American values like color-blind equality, meritocracy, free speech, hard work, and individual responsibility.

Today, Harvard resembles an aging billionaire secluded in his mansion, consumed by narrow moral obsessions, clutching his treasures, disconnected from a world he scorns. He fades into sanctimonious irrelevance, even as the world moves on to create alternative, courageous, and truly American educational institutions—better ones—unapologetically committed to the pursuit of truth, wherever it leads.”

It’s Common Knowledge

Many at Harvard are now saying the same thing. They don’t pursue truth at Harvard. They pursue discrimination like a religion.

Avi Loeb is a theoretical physicist at Harvard’s department of astronomy. Under Gay’s leadership, the university became more totalitarian. Loeb said the mandate of the administrative state of the university continued to expand and shift from serving faculty to monitoring them.

“The message was, don’t deviate from what they find to be appropriate,” Loeb said. “It became more of a police organization.

Harvard is too far gone. Unless someone can change the regime, it’s a lost cause.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email