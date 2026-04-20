FISA Will Have Safeguards or There Will Be No FISA

Rep. Ralph Norman said there will be safeguards on FISA that will prevent what happened to Trump from ever happening again. It’s well known that the DoJ asked for a search warrant on an innocent Professor of Russian history based on the ridiculously fake dossier.
Rep. Norman believes they will reach a deal in a few days.
I don’t see President Trump signing off on any deal that doesn’t have safeguards.
FISA FIGHT NOT OVER@RepRalphNorman says the real issue is stopping warrantless spying on Americans, warning any extension must include safeguards so “a rogue FBI” can’t repeat the abuses seen under Biden.@emilyrosefinn pic.twitter.com/slhYwVuiDF
— Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) April 20, 2026