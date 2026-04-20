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Home Home FISA Will Have Safeguards or There Will Be No FISA

FISA Will Have Safeguards or There Will Be No FISA

By
M Dowling
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0
25

Rep. Ralph Norman said there will be safeguards on FISA that will prevent what happened to Trump from ever happening again. It’s well known that the DoJ asked for a search warrant on an innocent Professor of Russian history based on the ridiculously fake dossier.

Rep. Norman believes they will reach a deal in a few days.

I don’t see President Trump signing off on any deal that doesn’t have safeguards.

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