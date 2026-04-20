Major Supreme Court Leak via the Far-Left New York Times

Another big leak from the Supreme Court. First, we had Dobbs, then presidential immunity, and now another leak on the shadow docket. All leaks went through the far-left New York Times. The leak hurts conservatives as usual. Some angry leftist is responsible, and the person or the cabal needs to be exposed.

Who is doing this?!

Reporters Jodi Kantor and Adam Liptak obtained 16 pages of leaked internal memos from six Supreme Court justices, showing — in their own words, (mostly) on their own letterhead—exactly how Chief Justice John Roberts led the Court to invent what we now call the shadow docket.

From the clip below:

“There are disgruntled people, that elections have consequences…people are willing to bypass traditions and protocol of the Supreme Court, and endanger its future by leaking out things to the general public who don’t have the context.”

“Three major leaks over the last 4 years, which is UNHEARD of for the US Supreme Court.”

“Dobbs [abortion leak]—the justices faced VIOLENCE at their homes! AG Garland didn’t enforce the law at the time to stop the protestors at their homes.”

Could this be to attack SCOTUS before the Voting Rights Act ruling, which would harm Democrats?

🚨 JUST IN: Outrage is erupting after the Supreme Court suffers ANOTHER LEAK, now to the liberal New York Times And the leaks tend to go AGAINST CONSERVATIVES. Imagine that. Who is doing this?! FIRE THE LEAKER. “There are disgruntled people, that elections have… pic.twitter.com/YDtX7IvnJX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 20, 2026

The Leftist Leaker Exposed the “Shadow Docket”

The origins of the Supreme Court’s secretive “shadow docket” have been revealed. It shows how the justices began bypassing traditional procedures to issue rulings.

So what? Things change. Why do they have to follow traditional procedures?

Daily Beast calls it a bombshell report from the New York Times. They have internal memos, which the court has been using to rule on high-stakes matters.

The shadow docket, or emergency docket, has handled matters so urgent that they needed to be decided quickly. Allegedly, over the last decade, it has been used more to shape public policy.

The shadow docket’s turning point is believed to have started with the Supreme Court’s quick ruling against the Obama-era Clean Power Plan. That was the case where Barack Obama used fake studies about carbon pollution, which was the basis for the entire expansive and unaffordable climate change agenda.

The Daily Beast, a far-left propaganda outlet, said the “shadow docket” has widely helped Trump push through his agenda throughout his second term.

The high court, through the shadow docket, has allowed the Trump administration to cut the federal workforce as litigation continued through the lower courts and allowed for a ban on transgender military service while the case moved through the courts.

The Left can’t have a Republican president actually get anything done. Democrats are a threat to democracy.