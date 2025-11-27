Five of the Seditionist Six Were Trained by New Politics Academy

New Politics and New Politics Academy are part of a leftist PAC that is training leftist candidates from the military and other public service agencies like the spy agencies. Ask yourself why. They have recently gotten a large infusion in cash and five, perhaps all six, of the Democrats appearing in the military coup video, were trained by them.

Where is this training going? Another Russiagate hoax? Perhaps a military coup, or some type of insurrection?

New Politics Academy bills itself as:

…a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing American democracy by recruiting, supporting, and empowering servant leaders who put community and country over self. The organization aims to build a movement of country-first changemakers and has over 2,500 transformational leaders across the political spectrum already answered the call to serve.

New Politics is a political talent agency and campaign accelerator that recruits, trains, and develops leaders with service backgrounds to transform politics. The organization has launched and supported over 400 campaigns and won nearly 200 races in the past decade.

This is who Influence Watch says they are:

New Politics is a left-of-center PAC that supports candidates with experience in the military or other public service agencies. In 2016, New Politics formed the New Politics Leadership Academy (NPLA), which trains supported candidates to run for office. The NPLA has been accused of wrongfully disbursing funds to politicians in possible violation of its 501(c)(3) nonprofit status. Both organizations claim to be nonpartisan, but primarily support Democratic candidates.

The Trainees

At least five of the seditious six were recruited and trained for office by “New Politics”.

“They even recruit from Intelligence agencies.

“Nearly two months before the Military Coup video, New Politics got a sudden infusion of twenty million dollars! More money than they’ve seen in eight years of operations!

“Rep. Pat Ryan, D-N.Y., who will co-chair the effort, said the country is “at a crisis moment in political leadership” and ex-federal workers are among potential recruits. Ryan is co-chairing the group’s new recruitment effort, called “The Next Mission” and powered by $20 million, which will aim to recruit 5,000 candidates up and down the ballot over the next four years.

“More than 30 elected officials are participating in the New Politics recruitment committee, including SIX OTHER MEMBERS OF CONGRESS who have worked with the group in the past. Among them is Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., who is also co-chairing recruitment efforts for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Emily Cherniak is the founder and executive director. The five definitely listed: Elissa Slotkin, Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, and Chrissy Houlahan. Mark Kelly isn’t on the list, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t involved.”

‼️Breaking! At least five of the seditious six were recruited and trained for office by “New Politics”. Maybe even all six! (Jason Crow and SIX other Congress members are involved in recruitment.) “New Politics is a purpose-built political talent agency and campaign accelerator… pic.twitter.com/tPVNTzDc1O — Bad Kitty Unleashed (@pepesgrandma) November 26, 2025

Eight new candidates are being trained by this allegedly nonpartisan organization. They include Kishla Askins, Jo Mendoza, Sarah Trone Garriott, Matt Maasdam, Maura Sullivan, Ryan Crosswell, Rebecca Bennett, and Cait Conley.

Influence Watch noted some trainees they are supporting:

New Politics supports nine Democratic Congressmen:

Jason Crow (D-CO)

Jared Goldman (D-ME)

Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA)

Elaine Luria (D-VA)

Seth Moulton (D-MA)

Max Rose (D-NY)

Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ)

Elissa Slotkin (D-NY)

Abigail Spanberger (D-VA)

New Politics also supports seven Democratic Congressional Candidates:

Dan Feehan (D-MN)

Jackie Gordon (D-NY)

Josh Hicks (D-KY)

Gina Ortiz Jones (D-TX)

Kai Kahele (D-HI)

Sri Kulkarni (D-TX)

Betsy Dirksen Londrigan (D-IL)

The organization’s largest donor was billionaire Amos Hoffstetter, the owner of Continental Cablevision, who gave $400,000. Individuals associated with the Baupost Group, a hedge fund, gave $100,000, as did people associated with the Walton Family Foundation.

NBC News noted that their new push is fueled by a $20 million dollar donation, but they didn’t mention who the generous donor(s) were.

In April, radical left David Hogg’s organization had $20 million to spend on candidates. We don’t know if that’s in addition to or the same $20 million.

The Mercer family spent $20 million on Republicans, and Mike Pence is spending $20 million on non-conservative Republicans. However, only Democrats are trained the way these insurrectionists are trained.