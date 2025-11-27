President Trump Addresses the Monstrous Attack on National Guard Members in DC

President Trump addressed the ‘monstrous’ terror attack on the National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C., last night. He said that while we as a country are grieving, he is resolved to remove any alien in this country who does not belong here.

He said, “if they don’t love our country, we don’t want them.”

Trump says he’s ordering a review of all Afghan nationals that Biden let in the country. He touched upon all the Somalians in Minnesota and their representatives, like Ilhan Omar. Omar’s father was a terrorist.

These two Guard members answered the call of their nation and were shot multiple times for doing so by a foreigner who should never have been allowed into the country.