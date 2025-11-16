Rep. MTG Suggests President Trump Is Putting Her Life in Danger

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has recently gone on media tours campaigning against President Trump’s initiatives and claims. An exasperated president withdrew his endorsement, admittedly a bit rudely, and she now claims her life could be in danger, suggesting it is the President’s fault.

I remember having some concerns about her when she started fawning over then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He was a failure, only exceeded by Mitch McConnell in the Senate.

They might reconcile as Elon Musk and President Trump did at Charlie Kirk’s funeral. Who knows.

Some Background

Marjorie Taylor Greene does not have a good record in Congress. That’s just a fact. Greene has sponsored or co-sponsored 213 pieces of legislation, but only four have become law. Additionally, she has introduced a total of twelve bills, none of which have passed a House vote.

MTG is now calling for 10,000 H1-B visas that do not provide a path to citizenship for doctors and nurses. We actually need a visiting worker program for farm workers. I’m not sure what to say about this new recommendation. I think we have enough doctors and nurses.

Two weeks ago, MTG slammed Trump without using his name.

In this first clip, MTG says that we have to have a “smarter plan than just rounding up every single person and deporting them just like that.”

That isn’t what the administration is doing, and it was obviously a smear against President Trump.

Her wording hurts President Trump and his effort to remove people here illegally. So far, there is no mass deportation. It’s not much of a round up.

The Epstein Files hoax

I think what happened to the Epstein victims is horrible, but using it to hurt Trump 25 years after the fact is the hoax. The Epstein Files hoax is like the dossier hoax and I think MTG fell for it.

Laura Loomer believes that MTG siding with Democrats on the Epstein Files hoax is a betrayal. You decide. To me, Democrats are using this to hurt Trump and she joined them, but I know the rollout of the Epstein Files release was dishonest and botched so now people want them released.

I’ve been telling everyone for years that @RepMTG is a Trump hater. Today, I was VINDICATED. I’ve had to deal with this nasty bitch lying about me and pretending to be pro-Trump for years while I have been warning everyone MTG is & always has been a Trump hater. I told you! pic.twitter.com/NVjQItYKh7 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 4, 2025

MTG appeared on Bill Maher’s show disagreeing with President Trump, but claiming it’s Congress she is concerned about. This looks like a barely concealed slam at President Trump, but tell us what you think. Maybe I’m missing something.

.@RepMTG went on Bill Maher’s show last night (who I am suing by the way) and she looked giddy like a school girl bad mouthing President Trump with @billmaher. She then lied and said she has a great relationship with President Trump. I know for a fact that is a lie. The White… pic.twitter.com/sYnFd699WB — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 1, 2025

The multi-millionaire Rep. goes on programs that strictly exist to destroy Trump, like The View, CNN, Bill Maher, CBS, and so on. She said both parties have failed, but isn’t complaining about the communists and socialists taking over the Democrat Party. That doesn’t seem honest.

.@RepMTG on ‘The View’: “Nothing has changed about me. I am staying absolutely 100% true to the people that voted for me, and true to my district.” pic.twitter.com/mTeAGkx2YD — The View (@TheView) November 4, 2025

Trump’s Going to Cause Her Death?

MTG is now suggesting she is in physical danger because of President Trump. That’s low in my view.

I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world. The man I supported and helped get elected. Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 15, 2025

So far, all Trump did was use rough language, comparing her to rot, to say he is withdrawing his endorsement. She in turn is suggesting he could get her killed.

Laura Loomer noted that her boyfriend Brian Glenn left his wife for MTG and now has a press pass. Loomer believes he’s a liability for Trump in the White House and the pass should be revoked. Maybe. Certainly, at the first sign of betrayal he needs to go.

I think it’s time for @PressSec to revoke the press pass of @brianglenntv Brian Glenn, the boyfriend of Marjorie Traitor Greene. He’s just a simp for @mtgreenee. Zero talent, and he only got the press pass because he’s having sex with MTG. Everyone knows it’s true. All he… pic.twitter.com/IJQuZTp4sr — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 15, 2025

Kentucky Girl had a suggestion for MTG: