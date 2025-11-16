Rep. MTG Suggests President Trump Is Putting Her Life in Danger

By
M Dowling
-
2
24

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has recently gone on media tours campaigning against President Trump’s initiatives and claims. An exasperated president withdrew his endorsement, admittedly a bit rudely, and she now claims her life could be in danger, suggesting it is the President’s fault.

I remember having some concerns about her when she started fawning over then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy. He was a failure, only exceeded by Mitch McConnell in the Senate.

They might reconcile as Elon Musk and President Trump did at Charlie Kirk’s funeral. Who knows.

Some Background

Marjorie Taylor Greene does not have a good record in Congress. That’s just a fact. Greene has sponsored or co-sponsored 213 pieces of legislation, but only four have become law. Additionally, she has introduced a total of twelve bills, none of which have passed a House vote.

MTG is now calling for 10,000 H1-B visas that do not provide a path to citizenship for doctors and nurses. We actually need a visiting worker program for farm workers. I’m not sure what to say about this new recommendation. I think we have enough doctors and nurses.

Two weeks ago, MTG slammed Trump without using his name.

In this first clip, MTG says that we have to have a “smarter plan than just rounding up every single person and deporting them just like that.”

That isn’t what the administration is doing, and it was obviously a smear against President Trump.

Her wording hurts President Trump and his effort to remove people here illegally. So far, there is no mass deportation. It’s not much of a round up.

The Epstein Files hoax

I think what happened to the Epstein victims is horrible, but using it to hurt Trump 25 years after the fact is the hoax. The Epstein Files hoax is like the dossier hoax and I think MTG fell for it.

Laura Loomer believes that MTG siding with Democrats on the Epstein Files hoax is a betrayal. You decide. To me, Democrats are using this to hurt Trump and she joined them, but I know the rollout of the Epstein Files release was dishonest and botched so now people want them released.

MTG appeared on Bill Maher’s show disagreeing with President Trump, but claiming it’s Congress she is concerned about. This looks like a barely concealed slam at President Trump, but tell us what you think. Maybe I’m missing something.

The multi-millionaire Rep. goes on programs that strictly exist to destroy Trump, like The View, CNN, Bill Maher, CBS, and so on. She said both parties have failed, but isn’t complaining about the communists and socialists taking over the Democrat Party. That doesn’t seem honest.

Trump’s Going to Cause Her Death?

MTG is now suggesting she is in physical danger because of President Trump. That’s low in my view.

So far, all Trump did was use rough language, comparing her to rot, to say he is withdrawing his endorsement. She in turn is suggesting he could get her killed.

Laura Loomer noted that her boyfriend Brian Glenn left his wife for MTG and now has a press pass. Loomer believes he’s a liability for Trump in the White House and the pass should be revoked. Maybe. Certainly, at the first sign of betrayal he needs to go.

Kentucky Girl had a suggestion for MTG:

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Frank S
Frank S
1 minute ago

MTG- “Right after me, y’all come first.” FAFO

0
Reply
tnt
tnt
20 minutes ago

Stop whining you sound like Susan Collins and you are looking like her too.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz