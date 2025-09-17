Five Officers Shot in York County, Pennsylvania

Five police officers were shot in York County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday afternoon, according to NBC News.

Police were apparently serving a warrant when they were ambushed the sources said. Three officers from the Northern York Regional Police Department are in grave condition, and another is in critical condition, according to the sources.

A York County sheriff’s deputy was injured, they added.

The shooter is dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

I’ve been briefed on the situation involving law enforcement in York County, and am on my way there now. We ask those in the area to please follow the directions of local law enforcement and @PAStatePolice. — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) September 17, 2025

In the morning, a lunatic attacked the FBI office in Pittsburgh. By afternoon, crime was rampant in downtown Pittsburgh and police had to be pulled from surrounding areas. Now this.