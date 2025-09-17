Five Officers Shot in York County, Pennsylvania

Five police officers were shot in York County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday afternoon, according to NBC News.

Police were apparently serving a warrant when they were ambushed the sources said. Three officers from the Northern York Regional Police Department are in grave condition, and another is in critical condition, according to the sources.

A York County sheriff’s deputy was injured, they added.

The shooter is dead, apparently from a self-inflicted  gunshot wound.

In the morning, a lunatic attacked the FBI office in Pittsburgh. By afternoon, crime was rampant in downtown Pittsburgh and police had to be pulled from surrounding areas. Now this.

