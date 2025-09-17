Kimmel’s Vile Jokes Crossed the Line & Could Get Him Suspended – Update, He’s Gone

Update: Disney’s ABC said “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “will be will be pre-empted indefinitely,” a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News, after the late night host’s Monday monologue about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is threatening immediate action against Jimmy Kimmel, ABC, and Disney for deliberately misleading the public by claiming Charlie Kirk’s assassin was a MAGA Conservative.

He called Kimmel’s malicious lies “truly sick.”

Kimmel could be immediately suspended and ABC could lose its license.

Chairman Carr confirmed the agency has a “strong case” to hold Kimmel, ABC, and Disney accountable for spreading dangerous, politically motivated misinformation.

"This is a very, very serious issue right now for Disney. We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead." "They have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest." "There are calls for Kimmel to be fired. I think you could certainly see a path forward for suspension over this." "The FCC could make a strong argument that this is sort of an intentional effort to mislead the American people about a very core fundamental fact, a very important matter." "Disney needs to see some change here, but the individual licensed stations that are taking their content, it's time for them to step up and say this, you know, garbage to the extent that that's what comes down the pipe in the future isn't something that we think serves the needs of our local communities. But, but this sort of status quo is obviously not, not acceptable where we are."

Nexstar controls almost two-dozen ABC stations in MAJOR American cities. The network announced they will no longer air Jimmy Kimmel’s show

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” said Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

“Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show.”

Kimmel’s comments were vicious, particularly in light of the death of Charlie Kirk.

