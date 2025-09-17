Kimmel’s Vile Jokes Crossed the Line & Could Get Him Suspended – Update, He’s Gone

By
M Dowling
-
1
1

Update: Disney’s ABC said “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “will be will be pre-empted indefinitely,” a spokesperson confirmed to NBC News, after the late night host’s Monday monologue about conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr is threatening immediate action against Jimmy Kimmel, ABC, and Disney for deliberately misleading the public by claiming Charlie Kirk’s assassin was a MAGA Conservative.

He called Kimmel’s malicious lies “truly sick.”

Kimmel could be immediately suspended and ABC could lose its license.

Chairman Carr confirmed the agency has a “strong case” to hold Kimmel, ABC, and Disney accountable for spreading dangerous, politically motivated misinformation.

Watch:

Nexstar controls almost two-dozen ABC stations in MAJOR American cities. The network announced they will no longer air Jimmy Kimmel’s show

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located,” said Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

“Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show.”

Kimmel’s comments were vicious, particularly in light of the death of Charlie Kirk.

Watch:

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Paraclete
Paraclete
16 seconds ago

kimmel is a pos…
It’s never been funny…
Just another corporate shill which
mouths it’s masters talking points…
Hopefully, going the way of the recently cancelled…

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz