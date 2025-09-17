President Trump and Melania in the United Kingdom

I love pomp and circumstance and no one does it like the British and the Catholics. In this case, we are talking about the British. It is the stuff of dreams, as long as it doesn’t go to people’s heads. All that’s beautiful comes from God.

I am related to great kings and it’s fun to find out about them in history. I didn’t know how much English blood I had except through family lore until I started researching. My Irish ancestors would not have been happy, but it’s too far removed from me. It came through my Dutch line.

When I was in the New York Public Library researching, a man from India asked me if I was Irish and I said yes. He said sadly, “The British, the British.” They were conquerers but it was the way of the world then. They gave us so much of the foundation our Republic was built on and they got it from the Romans, who got it from the Greeks and then the Egyptians. It’s a glorious history we should preserve. No walking backwards!

Melania looked gorgeous in yellow, fitting right in, and President Trump loves the whole idea of a royal family.

It’s not like the royal family runs the country. They are the pagentry in government unlike in history.

Earlier, President Trump told Kate how beautiful she is and she is. Fortunately, she also appears well. It’s sad that younger Harry got himself ostracized. People need family. You can have a hundred friends and find maybe one loyal one, but family are part of you in a special way. That’s how God intended. Unfortunately, not all families are good.

Melania is wearing a yellow dress in Windsor Castle for the state dinner. President Trump is in white tie tux full evening dress. Incredible optics. pic.twitter.com/gvwv7XlsX7 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 17, 2025

The warm welcome for President Trump in England has been absolutely EPIC! America is finally respected again Even PIERS MORGAN is impressed: “l’ve not seen this done for any other world leader. This is unprecedented!” “It’s a statement by the Royal Family: we’re going to… pic.twitter.com/mg6xWLc2mR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 17, 2025

What a warm welcome from England royalty. Perhaps because they know President Trump and Melania are American royalty. pic.twitter.com/UJexYojseK — Cielo (@CieloBonit) September 17, 2025

The media is using it as an opportunity to mock President Trump, but who cares? That’t not reality.

A DAY OF POMP AND CIRCUMSTANCE FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP IN WINDSOR@BrianGlennTV joins @Bannons_WarRoom live from England to detail the historic State Banquet held for President Trump at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/afDpLXR269 — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) September 17, 2025

The Brits know how to do it up. I hope they keep their country and their history, and I hear my Irish ancestors grumbling in their graves but it’s a new day. It’s too bad the current political climate is so terrible for the common man.

Democrats and Media:

“Trump is a Fascist Nazi Hitler Dictator that deserves to die and should.” England:

“Welcome to the first ever second Royal State visit, here is your Golden Chariot and the largest Honor Guard in our history.”

pic.twitter.com/kFldmvTrs8 — The Rogue Courant (@RogueCourant) September 17, 2025

They are protesting with their pre-printed signs just like in the USA.

He will go down in history no matter what Democrats do. It’s very special.

Trump photographed in England moments ago. We are so back. pic.twitter.com/qaF6fLbEar — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 17, 2025

This is funny. This man wants Trump to buy England like he wanted to do with Canada.