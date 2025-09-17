President Trump and Melania in the United Kingdom

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

I love pomp and circumstance and no one does it like the British and the Catholics. In this case, we are talking about the British. It is the stuff of dreams, as long as it doesn’t go to people’s heads. All that’s beautiful comes from God.

I am related to great kings and it’s fun to find out about them in history. I didn’t know how much English blood I had except through family lore until I started researching. My Irish ancestors would not have been happy, but it’s too far removed from me. It came through my Dutch line.

When I was in the New York Public Library researching, a man from India asked me if I was Irish and I said yes. He said sadly, “The British, the British.” They were conquerers but it was the way of the world then. They gave us so much of the foundation our Republic was built on and they got it from the Romans, who got it from the Greeks and then the Egyptians. It’s a glorious history we should preserve. No walking backwards!

Melania looked gorgeous in yellow, fitting right in, and President Trump loves the whole idea of a royal family.

It’s not like the royal family runs the country. They are the pagentry in government unlike in history.

Earlier, President Trump told Kate how beautiful she is and she is. Fortunately, she also appears well. It’s sad that younger Harry got himself ostracized. People need family. You can have a hundred friends and find maybe one loyal one, but family are part of you in a special way. That’s how God intended. Unfortunately, not all families are good.

The media is using it as an opportunity to mock President Trump, but who cares? That’t not reality.

The Brits know how to do it up. I hope they keep their country and their history, and I hear my Irish ancestors grumbling in their graves but it’s a new day. It’s too bad the current political climate is so terrible for the common man.

They are protesting with their pre-printed signs just like in the USA.

Andy Rain/EPA/Shutterstock – PHOTO: Protesters march during a ‘Stop Trump Coalition’ mass demonstration against the state visit to the UK by President Donald Trump in London, September 17, 2025.

He will go down in history no matter what Democrats do. It’s very special.

This is funny. This man wants Trump to buy England like he wanted to do with Canada.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments