No, Hillary Is Not Going to Nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize

During tonight’s episode of New York radio show, Cats and Cosby, the guests were all promoting Hillary for saying she’d nominate Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize if he brings peace to Ukraine and Russia. The New York Post said the same thing. Benny Johnson fell for it. Marina Medvin fell for it, and countless others.

A reporter told President Trump she’d nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize and he responded, saying, “Well, that was very nice – I may have to start liking her again.” Now, that was funny.

Obviously, none of these people listened to what she said. She’s nominate him if he got a deal with Putin to give all the land back to Ukraine. In other words, she made the conditions impossible. So, no, she is not going to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize.