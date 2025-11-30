Flashback! Sen. Chris Murphy Boasting of His Role in Maidan Revolution

Chris Murphy helped foment the Maidan Revolution, interfering in Ukraine politics on behalf of his billionaire friends, including George Soros. Murphy recently left his wife for a new younger woman who works for George Soros.

He bragged about it here:

“Madam President, I wanted to come to the floor today and talk about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, and I’m glad to have Senator McCain on the floor today, because it’s really hard to describe the sensation that both he and I felt at the end of last year when we got the chance to travel to the Maidan Independence Square in Kyiv and speak to about a million people. And it was even harder to describe the sensation of hearing that group of people yelling back to you in unison. Thank you USA. Thank you USA.

“But that was the reality that we were able to experience. And it’s important to note that Senator McCain and I didn’t go to the Maidan that day to advocate for President Yanukovych’s removal, even though the end of that process resulted in that fact, and in actuality, we spent two hours that night meeting with Yanukovych, pleading with him to reverse course on his decision to abandon plans to join the EU so that he could win back the support of the hundreds of thousands of people who had gathered on that square to support European integration and domestic political reforms.

“But President Yankovich Didn’t listen, and instead, he lost his legitimacy as a ruler when he turned his security services on his own people, resulting in the murder of over 100 Ukrainians who simply wanted to compel their leader to follow the wishes of the Ukrainian people.”

Now, we have million(s) dead. Watch:

Here’s Murphy in 2014 after returning from Ukraine bragging about the role he played in starting a coup there. A Senator for only a year and he was over in Ukraine leading a “revolution.” Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/sGqG253pmM https://t.co/WcEX1nIDwR — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 29, 2025

The community note on this clip claims there was no coup in 2014.

The left and the RINOs are still sticking to that: there was no coup. Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and the US Ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt were caught on tape plotting their role in the Maidan Revolution in Ukraine. They fed into the far-right discontent with Russia-leaning Viktor Yanukovych.

Yanukovych had gone with Russia’s trade deal over the EU’s and was instantly labeled a Putin puppet.

The so-called Revolution of Dignity or coup followed.The majority was not with the Maidan. When protesters rioted, Yanukovych cracked down on the populace. The US politicians were there pushing the uprising.

Certain US politicians led by John McCain continued inspiring revolution. Russia pushed for Minsk II and Germany and France pretended to work out and agree to the deal; they later admitted it was only to buy time so Ukraine could build their army to eventually fight Russia.