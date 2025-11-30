US Rushing Manufacturing of Long-Range Weapons and Rockets

There is an increasingly global demand for arms, and the US has a depleted U.S. stockpile of long-range weapons and rockets. This is driving a dramatic surge in the American defense industry’s production of rockets and missiles.

Key manufacturers are pushing millions into new and revamped production lines to speed the resupply of a U.S. arsenal that has run low after major transfers to Israel, Ukraine and other global hotspots.

The US still takes a lot of responsibility for other people’s wars and most don’t want that to continue.

The weapons were also used in the Red Sea which President Trump and Sec. Hegseth ended.

The ramped-up production in the U.S. comes as the Pentagon and Congress push companies to deliver finished products as soon as possible. They want them even if that means building without final, signed government contracts.

It is concerning that we ran through our weaponry on a useless war that never should have been, and we suddenly could be going into another war in Venezuela. Now, the American taxpayer has to resupply the arsenal. The Israelis paid for their weapons, but we fund everything in Ukraine.

Rockets are now being manufactured at six times the normal rate. Well, at least that will keep the military industrial complex placated for a while. We want to keep them happy.