Garland’s Culpability & Calls for Jack Smith’s Disbarment

Jack Smith needs to go to prison, which could take some time if it happens at all. In the meantime, one of his victims, Sen. Marsha Blackburn will move to have him disbarred. Spying on the Republican senators during the J6 witch hunt is illegal, and extremely unethical.

“We do know it’s illegal. We do know it’s a violation of our rights. And of course, Jack Smith is going to have to answer for this. I’m already working on a letter to the DC bar, a complaint letter to file against him,” Sen. Blackburn said.

She wants to know the predicate for this.

We need to know when the Biden FBI targeted our phones and why. This abuse of power cannot go unpunished, and Jack Smith must answer for this. He should be disbarred.@marthamaccallum pic.twitter.com/Sz6EeVFXX2 — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 7, 2025

Sens. Grassley and Johnson have evidence of Biden’s DoJ, Merrick Garland’s, direct involvement in the start of Jack Smith’s witch hunt. So, what was the predicate?

Perhaps he will find himself on trial with Jack Smith.

The DoJ got hold of Donald Trump’s and Mike Pence’s phones and gave them to the prosecutors, starting the witch hunt against the competition.

TREASON Letter sent to Kash Patel and Pam Bondi, by Senators Johnson and Grassley They have evidence that Bidens DOJ, was directly involved in helping start Jack Smith’s WitchHunt of Trump Bidens DOJ secretly obtained Trumps phone Arrest Merrick Garland and Jack Smith pic.twitter.com/5f1NB0QKQk — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) October 7, 2025

Sen. Hawley questioned Attorney General Bondi during the hearing today about the phone records. He was not happy.