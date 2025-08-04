Lawmaker Killer Is Less of a Risk Than President Trump?

Vance Boelter slaughtered a lawmaker and her husband, and critically wounded another lawmaker and his wife who was shot protecting their daughter. If Boelter can pony up $5 million, he will get out on bail in Minnesota for killing two people, and trying to kill two others.

President Trump faced a $454 million bond on a bogus $454 million civil fraud judgment. The New York Appeals Court only lowered it to $175 million.

Red Pulse News pointed this out. All of the cases against President Trump were fraudulent to begin with. The Boelter case is slam-dunk murder and attempted murder. Boelter didn’t deny it.

It is so obvious New York City is corrupt. Maybe the entire state. So much for the democracy that Democrats claim they care about.

The Merchan Case

Speaking of New York and New York City, Kash Patel is going to compel Loren Merchan to testify. She is corrupt New York City Judge Merchan’s daughter whose fundraising company made $15 million from the phony campaign violation case Merchan oversaw.

Merchan ran the case in a corrupt manner and basically told the jury to find Trump guilty. He gave the jury three issues they could use to find Trump guilty without adequate evidence in a Manhattan court considering federal charges.

Sentinel made note of the $15 million problem in March. Just do it Kash. We heard about this in March. Do it!