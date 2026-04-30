Florida Approves DeSantis’s New Map with 4 New GOP Seats

CBS News reports that the Florida legislature approved a new congressional map today, and it will head to the Governor’s desk for a signature. Republicans will pick up four seats. It is in time for the 2026 election.

The votes happened hours after the Supreme Court narrowed a section of the Voting Rights Act, which could result in Republicans nationwide working to redraw congressional districts with a majority of Black or Latino voters that tend to favor Democrats. At least one of the districts that DeSantis had redrawn was a majority Hispanic district in central Florida.

Florida is currently represented in the U.S. House by 20 Republicans and seven Democrats, with one Democratic-leaning seat vacant after Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigned earlier this month. DeSantis’ proposed map aims to eliminate or shrink Democratic-leaning districts in Tampa, Orlando, and parts of the state’s southeast coast.

The Senate voted 21-17, with four Republicans and one independent voting with all the Democrats.

🚨 BOOM! Florida Senate just passed DeSantis’ new congressional map 21-17. Florida just got redder. Democrats are melting down calling it “gerrymandering.” 😆 pic.twitter.com/PFwGwDhpDX — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) April 29, 2026

The state House voted along party lines, with no Republicans opting to debate it in the roughly 90-minute session. The woman with the pink bullhorn is Democratic state Rep. Angie Nixon. She tried to interrupt the proceedings to stop the final vote, but it went ahead anyway. Obviously, she wasn’t going to stop it with her bullhorn, but she did it anyway.

Why can’t Democrats act like normal people?

There will be lawsuits, and Barack Obama will be behind them in some way.