Red States Can Redistrict Without Unconstitutional Racial Gerrymandering

Based on the Supreme Court ruling, Senator Blackburn proposed a 9R-0D redistricting map for Tennessee now that racial gerrymandering is hopefully ended. Other Red states will follow suit since racial gerrymandering is restricted. Racial gerrymandering was never about race. It was only about getting more votes for Democrats.

Republican states can now redistrict, as long as party, not race, is considered in the new maps. SCOTUS will uphold that, ultimately, if lower courts do not.

There are reports that it’s too late for 2028.

🚨 NOW: US Sen. Marsha Blackburn has PROPOSED a 9R-0D redistricting map for Tennessee to redraw, thanks to the Supreme Court ruling against racial gerrymandering under the VRA YES! Every southern state: FOLLOW SUIT BLACKBURN: “I urge our state legislature to reconvene to… pic.twitter.com/VZZucA4axY — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 29, 2026

Florida already intended to redistrict and pick up four seats.

Florida lawmakers pass redrawn congressional lines that create an additional four GOP-leaning seats in the state, making it the eighth state to complete mid-decade redistricting in the 2026 election cycle — and likely setting up a historic legal challenge in the state.… — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 29, 2026

Barack Obama is unhappy. He wants race to be considered, but only for non-whites. He wrote on X:

Today’s Supreme Court decision effectively guts a key pillar of the Voting Rights Act, freeing state legislatures to gerrymander legislative districts to systematically dilute and weaken the voting power of racial minorities – so long as they do it under the guise of “partisanship” rather than explicit “racial bias.” And it serves as just one more example of how a majority of the current Court seems intent on abandoning its vital role in ensuring equal participation in our democracy and protecting the rights of minority groups against majority overreach.

The good news is that such setbacks can be overcome. But that will only happen if citizens across the country who cherish our democratic ideals continue to mobilize and vote in record numbers – not just in the upcoming midterms or in high profile races, but in every election and every level.

The Voting Rights Act has outlived the need for it.