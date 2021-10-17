Following the Science, 30 Peer-Reviewed Tests Show Efficacy of Natural Immunity

















The Brownstone Institute, an Austin, Texas-based nonprofit, has compiled a list of 30 peer-reviewed studies showing that those who have recovered from the coronavirus have long-lasting and robust immunity comparable to or better than those who are vaccinated.

The Biden administration will not follow the science and consider natural immunity. Instead, they persist in pushing for more and more draconian vaccine mandates.

Having mild COV can be enough to provide natural immunity for life, so why are the Biden officials and Dr. Fauci ignoring it and others claiming those who have had COV-19 must still get vaccinated?

File under “Natural Immunity”

“Good news: Mild COVID-19 induces lasting antibody protection”

People who have had mild illness develop antibody-producing cells that can last lifetimehttps://t.co/hcIBf44d3w — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) October 9, 2021

It’s about control.

Something changed. All evidence points to natural immunity being the best protection, yet here we are a year later being nudged, coerced and forced into mandatory vaccines and passports regardless of status. Wake up. It’s no longer about your health.pic.twitter.com/XOJwXf0K1o — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) October 10, 2021

Related















