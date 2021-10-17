China Launched a Hypersonic Nuke-Capable Missile Around the Globe at Low Orbit

















The Chinese Communist military just launched a hypersonic nuclear-capable missile into space that circled the entire globe at low orbit.

China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August that circled the globe before speeding towards its target, The Financial Times reported.

It’s now clear that China has advanced space capability that “caught US intelligence by surprise,” the outlet reported.

The U.S., Russia, and China have all been working on hypersonic weapons. Russia tested one such missile in July.

The US plans to outfit all of the Navy’s destroyers with these missiles, which can travel five times faster than the speed of sound. That makes them slower than some existing ballistic missiles, but unlike the older technology, hypersonic missiles can be controlled after launch, making it easier to evade defense systems.

Think about why they want these systems. They want to rule the world.

