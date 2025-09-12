News Conference on Charlie Kirk’s Killer – “We Got Him!” – Mugshot Released

How It Went Down

Accused killer Tyler Robinson reached out to a friend and confessed the murder or implied it. This information was conveyed to the FBI. He was also filmed arriving in his car, a grey Dodge Challenger, before the murder.

Robinson had become more political in recent years. He expressed serious hate to one family member at dinner and “spreading hate, was full of hate.”

Robinson’s roommate showed investigators Robinson’s messages on Discord. The messages referred to the rifle he left in a bush that he had to retrieve. He noted he engraved the bullets, wrapped the Mauser 98 in a towel and added the scope was unique. It perfectly described the weapon used to kill Charlie Kirk.

One of the captions on a spent casing read, “Hey, fascist! Catch!” Another said, “If you read this, you are gay, LMAO,” and two others.

The family helped law enforcement.

I don’t think he’s a trantifa. He’s just evil.

Kash Patel is looking for other suspects. It’s not clear that they suspect others, but he was on Discord baring his soul.

The killer:

Video of alleged Kirk gunman, Tyler Robinson (22) of Utah.pic.twitter.com/Xr8ol2JbB2 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) September 12, 2025

Kash Patel said he will see his friend in Valhalla.

There is no one who can replace Charlie.