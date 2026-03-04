For Discussion: Fatwas, Fear of Islam and Tucker

Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
I leave it to the reader to comment on this clip. First, we have a top cleric calling for fatwas to avenge the Islamofascists of Iran. Next, we have Laura Loomer, who does not like Tucker Carlson, comparing that to Tucker praising Islam, which Ms. Loomer’s takes to mean radical Islam as well as Islam in general.

This is interesting:

And there is more for discussion:

Saltherring
Saltherring
40 minutes ago

Tucker lost all credibility with many Christians and most political and social conservatives when he cast his lot with the Devil. Neither he nor Candace Owens exists to me.

Deport Central
Deport Central
41 minutes ago

Tucker has lost his mind somewhere down the road. Not the same man or voice of reason anymore that he once was. He ought to move sooner rather than later to Qatar, like he said he wanted to, yes he said that, and complete his conversion to Islam. He’s a closeted Islamist at this point. Him and Gavin Newsom.

The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

Loomer lost credibility permanently when she showed her Israel First stripes.

Graham now calls for the USA to bomb Lebanon. That makes sense. Let’s all jump on the bandwagon. Let’s not wait it could get worse. Let’s destroy the governments of all of Israel’s neighbors. God said we must.

Saltherring
Saltherring
31 minutes ago
Reply to  The Prisoner

Many Christians support Israel because the Bible tells us that God “will bless those who bless Israel and curse those who curse Israel.” Genesis 12:3 This does not mean that such people ascribe to your “Israel First” nonsense. It simply means that we trust God’s reasons for choosing and defending the nation of Israel and the Jewish people. Also, never… Read more »

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
3 minutes ago
Reply to  Saltherring

If you read Romans 9-11 carefully, your would understand that the true Israel, the true sons of Abraham, are those with the Messianic faith of Abraham and not those who r physically descended from him but deny Jesus, true God and true man is the Messiah/Savior. Modern political Israel IS NOT the Israel of promise.

