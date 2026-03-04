Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Iraqi Kurds Invade Iran

Iraqi Kurds Invade Iran

By
M Dowling
-
1
14

As predicted, the ground troops are the Kurds in Iraq, arming and trying to free Iranian Kurds. A few thousand Iraqi Kurds invaded.

President Trump said the Iranian leadership is decimated and the ground forces are disabled. The Kurds fight many of these battles and never get their own piece of the land for a homeland. Turkey doesn’t like Kurds, whom they see as terrorists, and the feeling is mutual.

Axios reported that Kurdish leaders have spoken with President Trump. As we said before, that is why the US has been bombing the border with Iraq.

According to CNN, the CIA is exploring plans to arm Kurdish forces with the aim of fomenting a popular uprising inside Iran.

I think that is a done deal, and the CIA has already explored the possibility.

According to a Washington official, Kurdish fighters affiliated with the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) began taking combat positions inside Iranian territory on Monday, March 2.

The Wall Street Journal has also reported that the Trump administration is open to supporting armed groups inside Iran willing to challenge the government.

The Kurds are hardened battle troops. There are only about 10,000 Iranian Kurds, but there are 100,000 Iranian Basij.

A bomb hit Iraq’s Kurdish headquarters earlier today, but it didn’t stop the invasion.

Syrian and Turkish Kurds could become involved.

Peter B. Prange,
Peter B. Prange,
5 seconds ago

Hope this does not turn out like the Democrats (Kennedy) “Bay of Pigs”.

