Iraqi Kurds Invade Iran

As predicted, the ground troops are the Kurds in Iraq, arming and trying to free Iranian Kurds. A few thousand Iraqi Kurds invaded.

President Trump said the Iranian leadership is decimated and the ground forces are disabled. The Kurds fight many of these battles and never get their own piece of the land for a homeland. Turkey doesn’t like Kurds, whom they see as terrorists, and the feeling is mutual.

Axios reported that Kurdish leaders have spoken with President Trump. As we said before, that is why the US has been bombing the border with Iraq.

According to CNN, the CIA is exploring plans to arm Kurdish forces with the aim of fomenting a popular uprising inside Iran.

I think that is a done deal, and the CIA has already explored the possibility.

🚨 BREAKING: THOUSANDS of Iraqi Kurds just launched a major GROUND OFFENSIVE into Iran, US official confirms to Fox This is a DEVASTATING development for the Islamic regime! The US reportedly helped arm the Kurds; now the offensive is kicking off Victory IS INEVITABLE. 🔥🇺🇸🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/60yXLgmER0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 4, 2026

According to a Washington official, Kurdish fighters affiliated with the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) began taking combat positions inside Iranian territory on Monday, March 2.

The Wall Street Journal has also reported that the Trump administration is open to supporting armed groups inside Iran willing to challenge the government.

The Kurds are hardened battle troops. There are only about 10,000 Iranian Kurds, but there are 100,000 Iranian Basij.

A bomb hit Iraq’s Kurdish headquarters earlier today, but it didn’t stop the invasion.

EXCLUSIVE: Kurdish forces in Iraq have launched a ground military offensive into Iran against the Islamic regime, an Iranian Kurdish official tells @i24NEWS_EN. According to the official, thousands of Kurdish fighters began taking combat positions inside Iranian territory on… pic.twitter.com/g2EyzB3Ch3 — Yulia Pobegailova (@Y_Pobegailova) March 4, 2026

Syrian and Turkish Kurds could become involved.