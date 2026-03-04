Iran Thought Their Ship Was Safe in the Indian Ocean

The US can find Iran’s navy anywhere it seems. This ship in the Indian Ocean probably thought it was safe. It wasn’t.

The U.S. published footage of an Iranian warship being blown up by an American submarine.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the Iranian ship was sailing in the Indian Ocean when it was struck by a U.S. torpedo. He said it marked the first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War II.

“This Iranian warship thought it was safe in international waters. It wasn’t.

Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said to date, the strikes had destroyed more than 20 Iranian naval vessels.