We Have Photos of a Potential Suspect in the Charlie Kirk Murder

The FBI has released photos of a suspect in the killing of political activist Charlie Kirk, 31, who was killed Wednesday at Utah Valley University. Police are asking if people know who this person is as a manhunt continues for the assassin.

BREAKING: FBI releases photo of suspect in Charlie Kirk’s shooting and asks for public’s help identifyinghim 1-800-CALL-FBI pic.twitter.com/QQi3YmY13j — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 11, 2025

We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University.

1-800-CALL-FBI

Digital media tips: https://t.co/K7maX81TjJ pic.twitter.com/ALuVkTXuDc — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 11, 2025

If you have a tip, fill out the tip line here.

The FBI reportedly has better footage they are not releasing yet. They have ring camera photos of him going through the neighborhood.

Footage of the Killer from Afar and Drone Footage

I didn’t want to put following video up until I was sure it was the gunman. This apparently is him, all in black, first seen running across the roof of the building the shots likely came from. Then there is video of him laying flat on the roof.

Police say the murder was well-planned. Obviously, the shooter was highly competent. He shot into a tent from a roof 200 yards away. You can see the shooter running across the roof.

THE SHOOTER IS RUNNING ON THE ROOF… Look. pic.twitter.com/xZmfSAVL3M — Mindy Wheeler (@MindyWheelerArt) September 10, 2025

We also have drone footage:

Don’t know how many people have seen this. This is drone footage from the event space that gives you a better idea of positioning, we’ve attached a map, based on OSINT location. pic.twitter.com/UhRH7lOjhU — ® (@commandeleven) September 11, 2025