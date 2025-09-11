We Have Photos of a Potential Suspect in the Charlie Kirk Murder

The FBI has released photos of a suspect in the killing of political activist Charlie Kirk, 31, who was killed Wednesday at Utah Valley University. Police are asking if people know who this person is as a manhunt continues for the assassin.

If you have a tip, fill out the tip line here.

The FBI reportedly has better footage they are not releasing yet. They have ring camera photos of him going through the neighborhood.

Footage of the Killer from Afar and Drone Footage

I didn’t want to put following video up until I was sure it was the gunman. This apparently is him, all in black, first seen running across the roof of the building the shots likely came from. Then there is video of him laying flat on the roof.

Police say the murder was well-planned. Obviously, the shooter was highly competent. He shot into a tent from a roof 200 yards away. You can see the shooter running across the roof.

We also have drone footage:

Frank S
Frank S
16 minutes ago

How about someone or some conservative group offering a substantial reward leading to the capture of this “person of interest”. Should lead to a number of “deputies” joining the hunt.

