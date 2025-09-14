Pure Evil in Song After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

The following is the reaction of the Glastonbury famous Bob Vylan duo to the murder of Charlie Kirk. The vicious lyrics desensitize young people to violence and evil. You can guess from the applause that it already has desensitized their audience.

Vylan says he is dedicating this song to an “absolutely piece of S*** of a human being.” Some of the Lyrics:

“The pronouns was/were

“Cos if you talk shit, you will get banged

“rest in peace, Charlie Kirk, you piece of shit.

“Oh shit, goddamn. Talk shit get banged.”

It’s the devil himself singing through Vylan.

Bob Vylan are a popular English punk grime rap duo based in London. The members are Bobby Vylan on vocals and guitar, and Bobbie Vylan on drums. They are stage names the duo use to maintain privacy in what they describe as a surveillance state.

The band was formed in 2017 by singer–guitarist Bobby Vylan (real name Pascal Robinson-Foster[8][9]) and drummer Bobbie Vylan (real name Wade Laurence George[9]) in Ipswich.

Bobby described the duo as “violent punks” at the Glastonbury Festival in 2025, stating a need to get their “message across with violence”, when they feel that is “the only language some people speak”.

Their Death to the IDF song called for death for every IDF soldier.