Former Administration Attorney Warns of the “Tipping Point”

A former Trump administration attorney of the left warned that America may be reaching a “tipping point” after the indictment of FBI director James Comey. Ty Cobb, appearing on CNN anchor Erin Burnett’s show Out Front, called it a “tragic day for America not because Comey’s perfect by any means.”

“What we have here is a clear, vindictive prosecution, a clear, selective prosecution. We have a president for the first time in history ordering his attorney general to indict his enemies. And the attorney general — instead of being the independent force that she’s supposed to be — saying, ‘Yes, sir. How fast can I get that done for you?’

Cobb called out Bondi for proclaiming she supported evenhanded justice during her confirmation hearing — then proceeding with pursuing charges against Comey.

“This is not that,” he lamented.

Cobb warned Trump’s administration that they have a “weak case” against Comey, and could see it tossed for vindictive and selective prosecution.

“I think this is a very problematic case for the government to bring,” he said. “But I think the way in which they brought it is problematic for the entire country. And this is either the end of the rule of law in America, or it’s a tipping point against the authoritarian activity that we’ve seen from this president and his attorney general.”

When asked to explain his “tipping point” remark, Cobb warned that a “groundswell among the citizenry could be enormous.”

“I mean, this is unprecedented. It’s what every law student is told is not possible. And what distinguishes us from dictatorships around the world — that… the executive leading the executive branch does not dictate to prosecutors who will and will not be charged. Now, you know, we’re seeing that.”

The Other Side of Things

While the left screams vengeance, I look to accountability. If Jim Comey is innocent, he won’t go to prison. It may be vengeance in the hearts and minds of some, but who cares if he is guilty?

The lawsuits against President Trump didn’t bother him much. Those lawsuits were aimed at all of us who do not accept the far-left as our rulers. They have continually attacked the right, first verbally, then with imprisonment and now violence while pretending we are causing it. My fear is people on the right will start reacting violently out of frustration and anger over the left’s abuse.

The lawfare agents came up with 91 fake or exaggerated charges against President Trump. They called every J6 person who walked in the Capitol a “domestic terrorist,” and even misdemeanors put people in prison.

The DoJ didn’t like parents objecting to boys in girl’s bathrooms and gay porn in the K-12 libraries so the DoJ treated them as terrorists and had them all investigated. Any ally of Trump who did anything or was perceived to have done something wrong was put in shackles or just perp walked after having their homes raided in the wee hours.

Manhattan invented a crime of campaign abuse against President Trump. The New York attorney general brought a fake mortgage fraud case against Trump. Then she was found to have actually committed mortgage fraud and people are shouting to leave her alone.

Tax-free conservative organizations were investigated by the FBI with the intent of imprisoning them.

The left tried to get Donald Trump for insurrection after he gave a typical campaign speech, said to walk peacefully and patriotically and to fight on J6. The rioters started trouble before his speech was ended.

The left invented the Russiagate hoax to topple the government. The same with the pings in Trump Tower.

Americans they disagree with were debanked and had no recourse with the corrupt courts and judges Democrats have given us.

We don’t have the media to lie for us or defend us when we are correct, and Democrats will do anything to win. They even bring in armies of people from abroad to vote for them or at least start angry revolts.

I contend that the “tipping point” was reached in 2010 when Barack Obama set us on the path of fundamental transformation.

