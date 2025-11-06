Former Cellmate: Epstein Was Offered a Deal If He Implicated Donald Trump

Officer Nicholas Tartaglione, a former cellmate of infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein has claimed that Epstein said New York federal prosecutors had offered him a deal if Epstein agreed to implicate Donald Trump. This was during Trump’s first term as President.

Epstein, who was arrested on child sex-trafficking charges in July of 2019, was transferred to the Metropolitan Correction Center in Manhattan and shared a cell with former police officer Nicholas Tartaglione.

Tartaglione was later convicted of a quadruple-murder charge, while Epstein died in the jail a month after being arrested..

In a pardon application obtained by the New York Post, Tartaglione wrote, “Prosecutors … told Epstein that if he said President Trump was involved with Epstein’s crimes he would walk free.” Epstein said he wasn’t involved.

“Epstein told me that [lead prosecutor] Maurene Comey said that he didn’t have to prove anything, as long as President Trump’s people could not disprove it. According to Maurene Comey, the FBI were “her people, not his [President Trump’s],” the filing stated.

Tartaglione added in his petition that Epstein told him “President Trump was not involved in Epstein’s crimes.”

Tartaglione is not a good guy. He was convicted of killing four people, and Epstein can’t confirm it since he’s dead.

However, one wonders, are Democrats like Maurene Comey this far gone?