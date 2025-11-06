Illegal Alien Drunk Mows Down Two Innocent People

An Illinois state senator Chapin Rose is angry following the death of two constituents allegedly caused by an illegal immigrant driving his car under the influence, asking what more it will take for Democrats to take action.

Edwin Pacheco-Meza, 34, was allegedly driving his car under the influence when he caused a crash on Oct. 24 that killed Coles County Board member Michael Clayton and his wife, Gail Clayton, in Westfield, Illinois, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Ammunition, an extended magazine, drugs and an open alcohol container were found inside Pacheco-Meza’s car that he allegedly crashed.

Juan Morales-Martinez, an 18-year-old passenger inside the car Pacheco-Meza was driving, was also arrested.

Pacheco-Meza was charged with reckless homicide and driving under the influence, while Morales-Martinez was charged with drug possession and a weapons offense.

We’re not getting their best. He is another dirtbag drunk who doesn’t belong in the country, accompanied by a gang youth.

Rose said the “terrible tragedy” happened on back roads only known to locals, and wants to know why the two were in a car allegedly filled with drugs and ammunition.

He should ask Gov. Pritzker who hates ICE and loves illegal criminals he protects in his sanctuary state.