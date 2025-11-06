We Shouldn’t Have Lost All Those Races

It might be time for the right to remember who the enemies are and keep our eye on the targets like Democrats always do.

How did we not know Jack Ciattarelli was 13 points behind? How did we spend time on fringe or the unimportant while the left ran away with the races. We have to be appealing to people in the middle.

Jack didn’t win the people who voted for President Trump. That is a reflection on Republicans, not Jack.

No one should have voted Jay Jones for Attorney General. That should not have happened.

Laura Loomer wrote on X, “Why does it feel like a demonic force has taken over the political Right? It just feels so strange these days. Not sure how to describe it, but so many people just ooze darkness & deceit these days. This is a feeling I have felt sent Charlie Kirk died. People just seem possessed.”

Laura is a real patriot, not always correct, but sometimes very correct, and always very attune to what is happening.

What do you think about this, but first listen to the last clip to remind yourselves that ignorance is the enemy.

Republicans were blown out last night. It was not because Tucker Carlson fluffed Nick Fuentes, nor was it because people rightly called that out. It was because Republicans are losing on the economy and because their ground game is nonexistent outside of presidential years. https://t.co/3UIhvsKMzz — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 5, 2025

This is what Megyn Kelly linked to:

Congrats to everyone who spent the last month crying about podcast hosts and group chats. The top law enforcement officer in Virginia wants to murder your children because of your political views, but at least you racked up some solid social media purity points. https://t.co/vT5jR7fGnX — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 5, 2025

Liberals have nothing to be proud of either.

It’s not to say the left isn’t worse every time. The young liberal white women are screaming for the caliphate and Sharia Law. Their stupidity knows no bounds. They need to be educated and we have to be inviting. Republicans have to start moving.