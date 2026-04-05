Former Soccer Star Doesn’t Believe the Science

According to a Fox News report, Meghan Rapinoe is quite disturbed by the Olympic Committee limiting women’s sports to biological women and subjecting these men, who claim they are women, to “invasive testing.” The invasive testing, as she calls it, is a cheek swab.

The Olympic Committee is finally going with the science over figments of some people’s imaginations. It is what most people want. Polls show they don’t want men competing in women’s sports.

Protecting women?

The IOC said, “eligibility for any female category event at the Olympic Games or any other IOC event, including individual and team sports, is now limited to biological females, determined on the basis of a one-time SRY gene screening.”

“They announced a new policy that they’re calling, I can’t even believe that they’re calling it this because it has nothing to do with protecting women, I feel like two people, who played at the very highest level for every competition that you possibly could, don’t agree with this and never felt like this was an issue at all, ‘The Protection of the Female [Women’s] Category.’”

Rapinoe dismissed the notion that the policy was rooted in science and said the IOC was subjecting women to “invasive testing.”

It has nothing to do with “protecting women?” Tell that to the women who can’t win because men are competing or the women who were beaten in the boxing ring by a man. It isn’t science, but men saying they are women when they are scientifically men is her idea of science?

What is science, and what is a woman?

“We already know that biology, as much as we want it to be just nice and clean and tight and perfectly in one category and another, it’s not,” Rapinoe said. “We know that. So, now what we’re doing is subjecting everybody, all women and all people who are identifying as women to this really invasive testing that only to me says like, ‘Oh we’re just trying to whittle it down to a certain type of woman.’ Is that what we’re doing? That’s really the whole game here.

“They sort of lost the battle on gay marriage and lost the battle on all these things so it’s just like, ‘We’re gonna have this whole campaign for all these years to just hate trans people,’ which is such a small percentage of the population. It’s actually on a single hand when we’re talking about sports. And just like thread the absolute tightest needle thread that you possibly could.”

People aren’t running around hating trans people. Fairness for women is not letting men beat them up in boxing matches. It has nothing to do with hating or not hating trans people.

If she had to compete with men, she would not have become a female soccer star.

She has TDS and doesn’t like the US men’s hockey team: