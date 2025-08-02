Ukraine President Zelensky claims he wants peace but he is still pushing for World War III. Yesterday, he called for regime change in Russia, knowing it would take direct war between NATO and Russia. And he wants all their assets seized.

If we succeeded in regime change, which we have no right to do, we would end up with something worse than Putin.

Using the usual fear tactics, President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western allies to push for regime change in Russia at a conference marking 50 years since the signing of the Helsinki Final Act. He warned that Moscow will further attempt to destabilize European allies.

“I believe Russia can be pushed to stop this war. It started it, and it can be made to end it. But if the world doesn’t aim to change the regime in Russia, that means even after the war ends, Moscow will still try to destabilize neighboring countries,” Zelensky said during his virtual address.

“We need to fully block Russia’s war machine… put every frozen Russian asset, including the stolen wealth of corruption, to work defending against Russian aggression. It’s time to confiscate Russian assets, not just freeze them,” the president added.