Four More Bodies Were Returned to Israel, Leaving 20 More

By
M Dowling
-
0
6

Four more bodies were handed over to Israel. They said the hold up is some of the bodies require heavy equipment. They are possibly buried under rubble. Previously, they said they didn’t know where some of the bodies were. It wouldn’t be beyond them to deliberately delay.

The bodies of two Americans have not been returned.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump warned, “…the job it not done. The dead have not been returned as promised! Phase II begins right now!!!”

These are the men whose bodies were returned.

