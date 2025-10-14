Four More Bodies Were Returned to Israel, Leaving 20 More

Four more bodies were handed over to Israel. They said the hold up is some of the bodies require heavy equipment. They are possibly buried under rubble. Previously, they said they didn’t know where some of the bodies were. It wouldn’t be beyond them to deliberately delay.

The bodies of two Americans have not been returned.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump warned, “…the job it not done. The dead have not been returned as promised! Phase II begins right now!!!”

Sources in Hamas told the Saudi channel Al-Sharq: Hamas’s military wing handed over several deceased Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in northern Gaza. Reaching some of the bodies requires heavy equipment and time, and we have informed the mediators. https://t.co/iUIGzXVgEl — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 14, 2025

These are the men whose bodies were returned.