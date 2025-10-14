Industrial Hamburg Passes a Referendum to De-Industrialize in 15 Years

Climate lunatics in Hamburg, the largest industrial city in Germany, convinced the city to de-industrialize in fifteen years. Hamburg was very prosperous. Now they’re suicidal.

They passed the Hamburg referendum on climate neutrality by 2040 which is supported by enviro loons, and trade unions. It’s five years ahead of Germany’s deadline.

The goal requires drastic measures, including a complete ban on combustion engine cars. It emphasizes the importance of affordable local and regional public transport and the promotion of “smart energy” through tenant electricity models and the installation of photovoltaic systems in public buildings and schools.

They want to be poor.

The mayor warned them that doing it too quickly will end in a loss of support and they should make sure the measures are affordable and socially just. The crowd didn’t pay much attention.

Their insane referendum passed with over 53% of the vote. Eugyppius writes:

Turnout was pretty low in Hamburg last Sunday, with less than 44% of eligible voters bothering to cast a ballot, most of them by mail. Thus just 23% of the most deranged Hamburgians could take their city hostage and commit its government to destroying all of its industry and most of its economic activity inside the next decade and a half. The biggest joke is that when Hamburg has finally achieved the sacred Net Zero, it will make absolutely zero net difference to anything. Hamburg is responsible for something like 0.022% of CO2 emissions globally. The city is not even a rounding error.

…

All gas and oil heating systems in every last building in Hamburg will have to be changed out in the coming years. The cost to landlords will be reckoned in the billions. Hamburg’s entire natural gas network, constructed over generations and extending to nearly 8,000 kilometers, will soon have to be decommissioned entirely. The city will probably have to impose on all of its streets a strict speed limit of 30 kph (19 mph) and take drastic steps to reduce traffic. Municipal industries must transition from petroleum coke and gas entirely to hydrogen and e-fuels, although there is hardly a market for either of these alternatives or even the hope of one. If this law is not reversed, Hamburg will become a wasteland. First industry will leave, and then all the people will.