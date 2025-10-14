The US blew up another drug boat, number five I believe. President Trump posted on Truth Social that the vessel was affiliated with a Designated Terrorist organization conducting Narcotrafficking.

I wonder how many get through that they don’t see.

“Under my Standing Authorities as Commander-in-Chief,” Trump wrote, “this morning, the Secretary of War, ordered a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO) conducting narcotrafficking in the USSOUTHCOM area of responsibility — just off the Coast of Venezuela. Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking narcotics, was associated with illicit narcoterrorist networks, and was transiting along a known DTO route. The strike was conducted in International Waters, and six male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel were killed in the strike. No U.S. Forces were harmed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!”