Fox’s Clown World Report: Trump-Putin Meet Doesn’t Feel Good

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich is engaged to big RINO Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania. He voted against President Trump’s bill and wants to keep pouring money into the dead end war in Ukraine. He went to the front in Ukraine as co-chair of the Ukraine committee. More on that below.

Meanwhile, Heinrich reported on her vibes, nothing else. She was not in the meeting.

“The way that it felt in the room was not good. It did not seem like things went well, and it seemed like Putin came in and steamrolled, got right into what he wanted to say and got his photo next to the president and then left,” she said.

“Of course,” she noted, “that is only the piece of the picture that we have right now, and certainly President Trump, who is the host and the president, would not want to, I think, enable something that would make him look weak. We are eagerly awaiting to hear the background on that.”

Jacqui Heinrich is clueless. Her fiancé, who supports continuing to funnel tens of billions to Ukraine, creates a clear agenda and major conflict of interest for her. https://t.co/yE2XgDyKUF — Anthony Sisk (@AnthonyJSisk) August 15, 2025

She was not in the room with Putin and Trump, and basically knows nothing. Heinrich was reporting on her vibe of the press conference where two statements were made. She sounds like a strong candidate for clown world.

“I was surprised no questions,” Kilmeade said, after Trump and Putin were vague about what—if anything—was accomplished at the Alaska meeting, which began with Trump clapping and rolling out the red carpet for the Russian leader who is accused of war crimes. “I was surprised no details on what progress was made,” Kilmeade continued.

“You and me and everyone else in this room was surprised,” replied Heinrich. But…but she has her vibes. That should be enough.

Her Conflict of Interest Fiancé:

After Fitzpatrick’s visit, he wrote to the Ukraine front, “I came to see this war not through reports, but through the eyes of those risking everything to defend freedom,” said Fitzpatrick. “The Ukrainian soldiers are not just protecting their homeland—they are holding the line for the entire democratic world. This is a defining moment. Their courage must be met with action, not applause. The outcome of this war will shape the future of global democracy, and the United States must lead with clarity and purpose. There can be no half-measures in the defense of liberty. This is about peace through strength—and that’s what America must always stand for.”

Ukraine is a dictatorship and Zelensky is a dictator. He is not holding the line for the entire democratic world. The soldiers are great, but their leadership is not. Zelensky banned all political parties but his own, put enemies in prison, some disappeared, banned the Orthodox Catholic Church and won’t allow the priests to function, only allows reports from friendly reporters, controls the airwaves, and hasn’t been elected by the people for years. He’s deeply tied to the World Economic Forum.

This is who Heinrich is going to marry. She has a serious conflict of interest.

Peddler of phony narratives

@JacquiHeinrich is working overtime on @FoxNews to peddle a negative phony narrative on behalf of her Ukraine funding supporting RINO fiancée. Conflict of interest much? Fox News should be embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/NfHcLmEhvp — Anthony Sisk (@AnthonyJSisk) August 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Sentinel likes Trump’s vibes: