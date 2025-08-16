What We Know So Far About the Trump-Putin Concessions

President Trump, who works very hard for this country, believes a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is in the works but with an important sticking point which he didn’t name. We can guess it’s over land.

After a briefing, a Newsmax reporter said there were concessions, one was over the Ukraine language, but an important one was an agreement that NATO be able to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.

After calling his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin “extremely productive,” he said many points of agreement were reached and progress was made toward ending the war in Ukraine.

Rather than a ceasefire, Trump thinks a peace deal would be best. They will discuss how to implement a ceasefire, but Trump wants to go quickly to a peace deal. Zelensky will visit D.C. on Monday.

Trump posted on TruthSocial

A great and very successful day in Alaska! The meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia went very well, as did a late night phone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and various European Leaders, including the highly respected Secretary General of NATO. It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up. President Zelenskyy will be coming to D.C., the Oval Office, on Monday afternoon. If all works out, we will then schedule a meeting with President Putin. Potentially, millions of people’s lives will be saved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

President Trump said little so far, but he has to talk with his European partners and President Zelensky. That might go badly.

MTG: “Zelenskyy can’t stand on his own feet, and unfortunately for the Ukrainian people, they have a dictator…”@RepMTG believes Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is trying to sabotage the Trump-Putin talks in Alaska to “maintain his grip on power.” pic.twitter.com/TRe5wrGGl2 — One America News (@OANN) August 16, 2025

This made Democrats very angry. Putin said if Donald Trump was President at the time of the invasion, there would have been no war, no invasion.

While media says it’s Kremlin propaganda, it is likely true. Democrats put a dementia patient in the presidency who allowed it to happen.

WOW! Vladimir Putin is making Democrats FURIOUS after saying: “When President Trump says if he was the president back then, there would be no war…it would indeed be SO. I can confirm that.”pic.twitter.com/sKWmR9l1l9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 15, 2025

Putin might be buttering him up, but it’s true.

Putin is stunned by what Trump has achieved in only 7 months.

This was funny. However, if the meeting is in Moscow, Zelensky won’t come. Trump isn’t going to do it. Maybe some day.

The deadbeats in Europe want the war to continue with our money, our weapons and our soldiers. If they want war, they can pay for it.